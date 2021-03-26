Hourly Five Minute Movements Counteract Lockdown Inactivity

Findings revealed a substantial reduction in intensity of daily activity during lockdown. Participants performed 84.5 minutes per day of light activity on average with a low hourly movement frequency before lockdown. While, during lockdown, light activity decreased by an average of 25 minutes per day and hourly movement frequency reduced by 11% on median.However, there were no significant changes in moderate and vigorous activity levels during lockdown, which could be explained by low baseline levels in this group.During lockdown, restrictions on going to work, leisure pursuits and socializing explains the reduction in light activity time and movement frequency. Regular movement and light activity throughout the day have been linked to improved health outcomes, regardless of health conditions. But, since light activity within a daily routine is not exercise-focused, it can be difficult to detect subtle activity losses.Sarah Roberts-Lewis, study lead, said,She notes that moving less is detrimental to health and reduced activity can be especially harmful for those with neuromuscular conditions, disabilities or advanced age.The authors suggest people to move their bodies for 5 minutes each hour during the day and spend 30 minutes every day doing some extra light activity, like yoga or chair exercises.Source: Medindia