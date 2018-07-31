medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Hotspots in Human DNA that Increase Cancer Risk Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 31, 2018 at 6:07 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Structures in the DNA that increase the risk for cancer have been identified by a research team at the Indiana University.
Hotspots in Human DNA that Increase Cancer Risk Identified
Hotspots in Human DNA that Increase Cancer Risk Identified

These mutations arise because "typos" can occur as DNA replicates during cellular division. A recent analysis, which found that random mistakes in DNA play a large role in many cancer types, underscores the need to understand more about what triggers these errors.

The IU-led research, conducted in E. coli, appears in two papers in the "Highlights" section of the August issue of the journal Genetics. The "hotspots" identified are specific to E. coli and related bacterium, but the work could provide a roadmap to identifying similar trouble spots in human DNA.

"This research gets us closer to understanding how the cell's replication machinery interacts with DNA," said Patricia Foster, a professor emerita in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Biology. "If you can understand exactly why an error occurs at a particular point on the DNA in bacteria, it gets you closer to understanding the general principles."

Foster is the first author on one of the two papers. The other paper's first author is Brittany Niccum, a Ph.D. student in Foster's lab at the time of the study.

The risk for cancer from DNA replication errors is highest in certain tissues, like the prostate and bones, where a higher rate of cellular renewal means there are more opportunities for mistakes to occur as the DNA is copied.

"There are parts of the genome that contain ' cancer drivers,' where changes in the DNA can allow tumor cells to proliferate," Foster said. "If you could know what sections of the DNA had a higher risk for mutation, you might be able to focus your analysis on these 'hotspots' to predict what will happen next."

In E. coli, the researchers found that the chances of DNA replication errors were up to 18 times more likely in DNA sequences where the same chemical "letter" in the sequence repeats multiple times in a row. They also found that errors were up to 12 times more likely in DNA sequences with a specific pattern of three letters.

These patterns of letters in the DNA sequence had been previously identified as common locations for replication errors. But Foster said the sheer volume of data in the new studies, with analysis across the bacteria's entire genome of 30,000 mutations accumulated during 250,000 generations, provide the "statistical weight" required to pinpoint the error rates with an unprecedented level of accuracy.

The studies also underline the importance of two systems in DNA replication: a "proofreader" enzyme and a molecular pathway called mismatch repair. Both serve as a defense against mistakes from the enzyme, called DNA polymerase - that copies the genome at a staggering rate of 1,000 letters per second.

This proofreader function resets the copying process after detecting a mistake. The IU researchers found that "switching off" this function caused 4,000 times more errors. Switching off mismatch repair, a backup system for the proofreader, caused 200 times more errors.

"When we switch off these backup systems, we start to see 'pure' errors, the places where the polymerase is more likely to make a mistake without intervention from other processes," Foster said. "Until now, I don't think anyone could truly see the seriousness of these error hotspots in DNA."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

"Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Genetic Testing of Diseases Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Epigenetics Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...