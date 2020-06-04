by Iswarya on  April 6, 2020 at 12:45 PM Tropical Disease News
Hot Weather Won't Help Contain Coronavirus: WHO
The WHO busted several myths about coronavirus, in a series of tweets, especially regarding the rise in temperature.

"Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25 degrees Celsius doesn't prevent COVID-19. You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is," the WHO said.

Stating that countries having higher temperature didn't remain unaffected, it said the only way to be safe was to ensure hygiene. "Countries with hot weather have also reported COVID-19 cases," the WHO said.


The WHO said drinking methanol, ethanol, or bleach wouldn't prevent or cure COVID-19 and could be extremely dangerous, as these were used in cleaning products to kill the virus on surfaces. "If consumed, they will not kill the virus in the body, but will harm internal organs," it said.

Also drinking alcohol was no protection against coronavirus, it said and added, frequent or excessive liquor consumption could increase risk of health problems.

On myth around holding the breath for a few minutes to check coronavirus, the WHO said, "Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort doesn't mean you are free from the coronavirus or any other lung disease."

The best way to confirm the disease was a laboratory test. "You can't confirm it with this breathing exercise, which can even be dangerous," said the WHO.

Source: IANS

