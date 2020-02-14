In postmenopausal women, prolonged use of hormone therapy to determine the effect on muscle mass and the prevalenece of sarcopenia was evaluated. The findings of the study were published today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Hormone Therapy Minimizes Sarcopenia Linked to Aging

‘The prolonged use of hormone therapy is associated with higher muscle mass and a lower prevalence of sarcopenia in postmenopausal women.’

"Although not all studies examining an association between hormone therapy and muscle mass have shown positive results, this large cross-sectional study demonstrated a relationship between extended use of hormone therapy and both greater muscle mass and lower risk of sarcopenia in women aged younger than 65 years and with a body mass index less than 25 kg/m2," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. "The mechanism by which estrogen protects muscle mass remains unclear, and additional study is needed."



Sarcopenia is defined as a loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength that mostly affects older people. In addition to increasing the risk of falls and fractures, it can also increase the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Although sarcopenia is highly prevalent in postmenopausal women, there is no definitive evidence supporting its link with the decline in estrogen during the menopause transition. Multiple small-scale studies have been conducted to assess the association between HT use and muscle mass, but their results have been inconsistent.