Hormone Therapy may Improve Thinking for Postmenopausal Women

Font : A- A+



Hormone therapy may slow down cognitive decline among women who have gone through menopause.

Hormone Therapy may Improve Thinking for Postmenopausal Women



Recent study finds that transdermal estradiol in combination with an oral



‘Hormone therapy that combines transdermal estradiol with an oral progesterone may slow down cognitive decline and improve cognitive function in postmenopausal women.’ It comes as no surprise that cognitive function declines as we age. We recognize memory decline in a number of ways, such as not being able to remember a grocery list as easily as we once did. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is defined as that intermediate stage between normal aging and dementia. Persons with MCI have an increased risk of progressing to Alzheimer disease or other dementia, with roughly 20 percent of this population crossing over from MCI to a more severe level each year. To date, no pharmacologic treatment has proven effective in managing MCI.



The article "Menopausal hormone therapy and mild cognitive impairment: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial" reviews the results from a recent Korean study regarding the effect of hormone therapy on cognitive function. The study followed postmenopausal women who were diagnosed with MCI and taking donepezil over a 24-month period and showed that cognitive test scores for the women who received hormone therapy significantly increased during that time. Although the study group was small, the study offers promising results, demonstrating that the combination of transdermal estradiol and an oral progesterone can slow down cognitive decline. This is the first known study to evaluate the effect of hormone therapy on MCI.



"This encouraging, small pilot trial suggests a possible benefit of hormone therapy when given to women diagnosed with MCI who are also taking donepezil, a cholinesterase inhibitor," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of NAMS. "Higher global cognition was seen in two of the three key evaluation criteria in those women using estradiol gel plus an oral micronized progesterone compared with those in the placebo group. Larger trials are needed to evaluate the effect of hormone therapy use before the full onset of Alzheimer disease."



The study is published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



Source: Eurekalert Advertisement Recent study finds that transdermal estradiol in combination with an oral progesterone may improve cognitive function in postmenopausal women.It comes as no surprise that cognitive function declines as we age. We recognize memory decline in a number of ways, such as not being able to remember a grocery list as easily as we once did. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is defined as that intermediate stage between normal aging and dementia. Persons with MCI have an increased risk of progressing to Alzheimer disease or other dementia, with roughly 20 percent of this population crossing over from MCI to a more severe level each year. To date, no pharmacologic treatment has proven effective in managing MCI.The article "Menopausal hormone therapy and mild cognitive impairment: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial" reviews the results from a recent Korean study regarding the effect of hormone therapy on cognitive function. The study followed postmenopausal women who were diagnosed with MCI and taking donepezil over a 24-month period and showed that cognitive test scores for the women who received hormone therapy significantly increased during that time. Although the study group was small, the study offers promising results, demonstrating that the combination of transdermal estradiol and an oral progesterone can slow down cognitive decline. This is the first known study to evaluate the effect of hormone therapy on MCI.," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of NAMS. "Higher global cognition was seen in two of the three key evaluation criteria in those women using estradiol gel plus an oral micronized progesterone compared with those in the placebo group. Larger trials are needed to evaluate the effect of hormone therapy use before the full onset of Alzheimer disease."The study is published in, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: