Hormone Involved in Obesity may Increase Sepsis Infection Risk

‘Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction condition caused by a dysregulated host response to an infection. ’

"We've discovered a critical effect of GDF15 on infection, which is relevant because this hormone increases in many common diseases, like obesity, pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases", explains Luís Moita.IGC researchers measured GDF15 levels in blood samples from patients with sepsis, were under treatment in intensive care units and compared these levels with those of healthy individuals and patients diagnosed with appendicitis. Results have shown that sepsis patients had increased levels of GDF15 when compared with the other groups and that the high levels of the hormone were correlated with mortality.The research proceeded with the study in mice that didn't have the GDF15 gene. The results obtained revealed that mice survived better to an abdominal bacterial infection that resembles sepsis in human patients, suggesting that the hormone plays a role in sepsis. Subsequently, researchers studied what was causing the increased survival rate in mice that didn't have GDF15. They noted that these mice were able to substantially recruit more white blood cells for the abdomen, especially neutrophils, better controlling the infection locally and preventing it from spreading rapidly to the rest of body."At a time when many pharmaceutical companies and groups are considering using GDF15 as a complementary therapy for obesity, it's important to have in mind that this therapeutic strategy could increase the risk of severe infection, including sepsis", Luís Moita warns.Regarding the results of this research work, IGC researcher says that "they raise the possibility that the inhibition of GDF15's action, perhaps using a blocking monoclonal antibody, could work as a new complementary therapy for sepsis, helping to control severe local infections and preventing it from becoming systemic and life-threatening".Finding new therapeutic strategies to fight sepsis is essential for saving lives.Source: Eurekalert