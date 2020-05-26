Hormone Aldosterone Contributes to Hypertension

‘There is a continuum of excess aldosterone production that paralleled the severity of blood pressure.’

Importantly, most of this excess aldosterone production would have not been recognized by currently recommended diagnostic approaches. According to the authors, this finding supports the need to redefine primary aldosteronism from a rare disease to, instead, a common syndrome that manifests across a broad severity spectrum and may be a primary cause of hypertension.Since generic medications that block the deleterious effects of aldosterone already exist and are easily available, these findings suggest that using these drugs more frequently to treat hypertension may be an effective way to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.The author of an accompanying editorial, Professor John Funder, who currently chairs the international guidelines for the diagnosis and management of primary aldosteronism, called the study a "game changer" and indicated that these findings should trigger a "radical reconstruction" of current clinical practice and guideline recommendations.Source: Eurekalert