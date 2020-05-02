medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Hormonal Therapy May Not Equally Protect Heart Disease in Menopausal Women

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Type of hormonal therapy and route of administration determines heart fat deposition and the progression of atherosclerosis among the postmenopausal women.
Hormonal Therapy May Not Equally Protect Heart Disease in Menopausal Women
Hormonal Therapy May Not Equally Protect Heart Disease in Menopausal Women

New study compared the effects of conjugated equine estrogens (CEE) and 17β-estradiol and contrasted oral and transdermal delivery to determine their effectiveness in preventing heart disease. Study results are published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Show Full Article


As women progress through the menopause transition, not only are they likely to accumulate more abdominal visceral fat, but fat deposition around the heart also increases. Heart fat deposition has been linked to atherosclerosis progression, which also increases between perimenopause and postmenopause.

A new study evaluated recently menopausal women who participated in the Kronos Early Estrogen Prevention Study (KEEPS) trial. Its purpose was to evaluate how various forms of estrogen, specifically oral CEE and transdermal 17β-estradiol, affected heart fat accumulation and atherosclerosis progression as measured by the thickness of the lining of the carotid arteries.

According to study results, when compared with transdermal estradiol, oral CEE appears to slow down the adverse effects of increasing paracardial adipose tissue on the progression of atherosclerosis. The researchers concluded that more study is required to confirm whether these results are specific to oral CEE or to the oral route of administration.

Study results appear in the article "Atherosclerosis progression in recently menopausal women: impact of menopausal hormone therapy: The KEEPS trial."

"This study shows a distinct effect of hormone therapy on the link between heart fat deposits and atherosclerosis progression, based on the type of estrogen or the route of administration used. Additional research is needed to allow clinicians to individualize hormone therapy prescribing to optimize benefit and minimize risk," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

More News on:

MenopauseCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexReiki and Pranic HealingSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy Heart
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hemorrhoids

World Cancer Day: Let's Create a Future Without Cancer

Yoga Helps Reduce Symptoms of Depression
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive