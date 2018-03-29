Hope for Targeted Dementia Therapy Through Study of Long-term Memory

Font : A- A+



Nicotinic receptors are activated by a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, acetylcholine influences learning and memory, research at the University of Bristol finds.

Hope for Targeted Dementia Therapy Through Study of Long-term Memory



Future studies on nicotinic receptors and acetylcholine may help novel



‘According to this study, nicotinic receptors, named after their sensitivity to nicotine, are expressed in the brain where they are naturally activated by the neurotransmitter acetylcholine which impacts learning and memory. The discovery of this mechanism may shed light for the development of targeted therapies for dementia.’ Currently, Cell Reports, describes the role two main types of nicotinic receptor (alpha-7 and alpha-4B2 receptors) play in long-term memory retrieval and encoding - and the impact of acetylcholine on these receptors.



Nicotinic receptors, named after their sensitivity to nicotine, are expressed in the human and rodent brain where they are naturally activated by the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Activation of nicotinic receptors by acetylcholine in the frontal cortex of the brain has previously been shown to be essential for functions such as attention and working memory.



Professor of Cellular Neuroscience, Zafar Bashir, and PHD student, Marie Sabec, in the School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, have demonstrated for the first time that both types of nicotinic receptor are essential for long-term associative recognition in rats.



What's more, the study also found that each nicotinic receptor subtype was responsible for distinct aspects of memory. The initial encoding of information ("learning") was dependent on the alpha-7 nicotinic receptor, and subsequent memory retrieval ("remembering") relied on the alpha-4B2 receptor.



Prof. Bashir commented on the findings:

"Learning is thought to rely on changes in the strength of communication between neurons. In this study we have shown that the alpha-7 nicotinic receptors enhance communication between the hippocampus and frontal cortex but alpha-4B2 nicotinic receptors decrease communication between these regions. Therefore, acetylcholine acting on different subtypes of nicotinic receptor in the frontal brain can enhance or depress neural communication for the learning and remembering of long-term memory, respectively.



"These findings could have significant implications for the way stimulation of acetylcholine is used to treat



Source: Eurekalert Future studies on nicotinic receptors and acetylcholine may help novel dementia therapies identify a specific target.Currently, the main treatments for Alzheimer's disease are drugs that increase levels of acetylcholine in the brain. The University of Bristol paper, published in, describes the role two main types of nicotinic receptor (alpha-7 and alpha-4B2 receptors) play in long-term memory retrieval and encoding - and the impact of acetylcholine on these receptors.Nicotinic receptors, named after their sensitivity to nicotine, are expressed in the human and rodent brain where they are naturally activated by the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Activation of nicotinic receptors by acetylcholine in the frontal cortex of the brain has previously been shown to be essential for functions such as attention and working memory.Professor of Cellular Neuroscience, Zafar Bashir, and PHD student, Marie Sabec, in the School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, have demonstrated for the first time that both types of nicotinic receptor are essential for long-term associative recognition in rats.What's more, the study also found that each nicotinic receptor subtype was responsible for distinct aspects of memory. The initial encoding of information ("learning") was dependent on the alpha-7 nicotinic receptor, and subsequent memory retrieval ("remembering") relied on the alpha-4B2 receptor."Learning is thought to rely on changes in the strength of communication between neurons. In this study we have shown that the alpha-7 nicotinic receptors enhance communication between the hippocampus and frontal cortex but alpha-4B2 nicotinic receptors decrease communication between these regions. Therefore, acetylcholine acting on different subtypes of nicotinic receptor in the frontal brain can enhance or depress neural communication for the learning and remembering of long-term memory, respectively."These findings could have significant implications for the way stimulation of acetylcholine is used to treat Alzheimer's . If drugs can be developed to target the individual nicotinic receptors, responsible for different aspects of long-term memory, we could see much more targeted and effective therapies for dementia."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: