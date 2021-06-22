Homophobic Attitudes Could Negatively Impact the Health of LGBTQ People

‘Salivary cortisol levels showed a significant increase among the people who received antigay comments.’

The study conducted by experts from theexamined 141 lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults in the age group 18 to 58. The participants were divided into two groups and believed to have discussions with real people but were originally interviewed by a pre-recorded confederate.One group received antigay comments, whereas the other group had positive comments regarding the. The researchers also measured the blood pressure and cortisol levels of the participants throughout the study.After all the assessments, the team observed that,• Task-related increases inoccurred among all the participants.• Significant increases in cortisol levels and a decrease in thewere observed in the people who received antigay comments.The study findings show that the homophobic attitude of society could potentially impair the health of LGB individuals. The author emphasized the importance of having proper knowledge about the LGBTQ community and said, "The fact is that experiencing discrimination, or even the threat of discrimination, is harmful for people's health. So, as a society it's critical that we enact policies and laws that protect people from that kind of discrimination."Source: Medindia