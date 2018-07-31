medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Homelessness During Infancy Linked to Poor Health Impacts for Children And Mothers

by Iswarya on  July 31, 2018 at 11:16 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High risk of poor health and development is observed in children who experienced homelessness during infancy when compared to their peers in housed families, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cityscape.
Homelessness During Infancy Linked to Poor Health Impacts for Children And Mothers
Homelessness During Infancy Linked to Poor Health Impacts for Children And Mothers

The study led by researchers from Children's HealthWatch, a research and policy network headquartered at Boston Medical Center (BMC), shows the importance of addressing homelessness among new families to help prevent negative health and development outcomes down the line.

For this study, researchers interviewed families of young children in emergency departments and primary care clinics in Boston, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Little Rock between May 2009 and December 2015.

Of the 9,980 families interviewed, three percent responded that they experienced homelessness during the first year of their infant's life. Compared to infants and mothers in housed families, infants who experienced homelessness were more likely to be in fair or poor health and have developmental delays. Also, their mothers were more likely to report fair or poor health and depressive symptoms.

Families of infants experiencing homelessness were also more likely to say they were not able to afford enough food, known as food insecurity, and that some family members were unable to provide medical care or prescription medications compared to housed families.

"We too often refer to 'resiliency' when we talk about children exposed to hardship as infants;" says Diana Cutts, MD, the study's first author, Co-Lead Principal Investigator for Children's HealthWatch, and Interim Chair of Pediatrics at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, "we should not mislead ourselves about the very real long-term impacts that are seen."

According to the federal Administration for Children and Families, infancy is the period of life when a person is most likely to live in a homeless shelter.

Given the negative health implications of homelessness for mothers and infants during the first year of life, the study authors recommend policies and programs that prevent homelessness. They also highlight the need for developing and funding interventions, such as partnerships between healthcare systems and housing and social service providers to coordinate housing and other health-related resources for homeless families with infants.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

New Study on Autism and Homelessness

New Study on Autism and Homelessness

Autistic adults are over-represented among the homeless population, stated research.

Treat Homelessness Before Everything Else

Treat Homelessness Before Everything Else

New research suggests that providing safe, stable and affordable housing first is the best way to help homeless in Hamilton, Ont.

Hungary Parliament Approves New Clampdown on Homelessness

Hungary Parliament Approves New Clampdown on Homelessness

Hungary's parliament have passed a law allowing local municipalities to prohibit rough sleeping, a move rights campaigners say criminalises homelessness.

Large Scale Social Policy Changes as Important as Treating Ill Health Among Homeless People: Study

Large Scale Social Policy Changes as Important as Treating Ill Health Among Homeless People: Study

Improving the health of homeless people is not enough.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...