medindia

Homeless People in UK are Denied Basic Healthcare Services

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 16, 2019 at 1:28 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Homeless people living in the United Kingdom are denied primary access to UK health services, reveals a new study published in the British Journal of General Practice.
Homeless People in UK are Denied Basic Healthcare Services
Homeless People in UK are Denied Basic Healthcare Services

Researchers interviewed 22 homeless people aged over 18 at three Midland homeless shelters in order to gauge their experience of accessing NHS services following anecdotal reports that the homeless were being denied access and faced negative experiences.

Show Full Article


While some of the study participants described facing no barriers, others shared accounts of casual neglect, discrimination, and inadequate resources across general practice, accident and emergency departments, and mental health services.

Some reported being denied registration at a GP, while others said they were discharged from hospital onto the streets with no access or referral to primary care providers, and others said they could not access services providing support to those with substance misuse issues and mental health problems.

One participant described resorting to committing crimes so that they would be sent to prison where they could then access healthcare.

Those that took part in the study expressed high satisfaction about their experiences at specialist primary healthcare centers for people who are homeless, however these are underfunded.

The study comes as, according to Shelter (i), there are over 320,000 homeless people in the UK and the number of rough sleepers in some urban areas has doubled in the last six years (ii).

Senior Lecturer Dr Vibhu Paudyal, of the University of Birmingham's School of Pharmacy, said: "Stories of homeless people being denied access to mainstream GP services were so far anecdotal which our study sadly validates as the truth.

"Perceived stigma and discrimination in healthcare settings seems to be even more persistent and shows how much work needs to be done to make primary care more inclusive for homeless people.

"Our study participants found access to mental health and substance misuse services often challenging as many have dual diagnoses.

"While specialist healthcare services that are established across the country offer these patients some comfort, exclusion from healthcare pushed some of our study participants into repeat cycles of homelessness.

"Improving access and inclusivity and prevention work particularly during an earlier stage in the homelessness cycle is the only way forward to alleviate the health impact of homelessness, its repeat cycle, and thereby to minimize homeless people's use of emergency department admissions and prevent unnecessary deaths."

The authors, among a number of recommendations, emphasized the importance of spreading good practice, and educating and informing healthcare workers about the rights and needs of our homeless population.

It follows research (iii) by Dr Paudyal and collaborators published earlier this month, also in British Journal of General Practice, also revealed the extent of the mental and physical health problems the homeless face.

They analysed routinely collected datasets from almost 1,000 patients registered to Birmingham Homeless Healthcare Centre in Birmingham city centre. The study found that nearly one in eight had been offered support for substance dependence and one in five had been offered support for alcohol misuse. A high prevalence of infectious hepatitis C was also identified.

The study showed nearly one in three of the homeless population attended an Accident and Emergency Department in the preceding 12 months. This equates to nearly 60 times the rate of A&E attendance observed in the general population.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, personal protect - accident insurance cover - and health care plus.

Importance of Rural India vis-a-vis Indian Healthcare Reforms

An insight into the currently prevailing scenario pertaining to healthcare sector across India with special focus on the rural masses.

Key Procedures for Filing a Healthcare Insurance Claim

keep yourself well informed about the claim process and avoid frustration of your claim getting refused.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Intestinal Worm Treatment

Social Media, TV Addiction May Up Depression Risk among Teens

Living-donor Liver Transplant Offers Many Advantages over Deceased Donor
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive