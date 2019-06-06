medindia

Home-based Weight Loss Program Benefits Both Children and Parents

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 6, 2019 at 3:43 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Following an effective weight management program at home can help both children and parents to fight obesity, reports a new study.
Home-based Weight Loss Program Benefits Both Children and Parents
Home-based Weight Loss Program Benefits Both Children and Parents

Obese children are four times more likely to become obese adults making childhood obesity a significant health threat. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, found the Developing Relationships that Include Values of Eating and Exercise (DRIVE) curriculum mitigated weight gain in at-risk children as well as prompting their parents to lose weight.

"Parents typically are the most important and influential people in a child's environment," said authors Keely Hawkins, Ph.D., and Corby K. Martin, Ph.D., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Louisiana State University System, Baton Rouge, LA, USA. "Adding this weight management strategy to existing state and federal home visitation programs could help address the current childhood obesity crisis."

Sixteen families participated in the study and were recruited from the community based on the child's obesity risk. Children 2-6 years of age with a body mass index greater than the 75th percentile enrolled. Families were randomly assigned to receive health information only or the DRIVE intervention.

The DRIVE curriculum was provided during 15 in-person sessions in the family's home. Sessions were 30 minutes long, during which parents and children practiced healthy daily routines, including establishing regular snack and mealtimes, reducing screen time, and encouraging physically active play. Each session focused on a single health topic such as portion size, food preparation, how to discuss weight and growth concerns with the pediatrician, and effective parenting strategies. The group that did not receive in-home visits was mailed information on nutrition, physical activity, and parent-child interaction at the beginning of the study.

Children in the DRIVE intervention maintained their body weight with a modest reduction in body mass index over the 19 weeks of the study, while the children who received health education significantly increased their body weight and body mass index. Additionally, parents who participated in the DRIVE sessions also decreased their body weight.

The study also reported that all 16 families completed the program. This level of participation is much higher than programs delivered through clinics or community programs, which can see as many as 75 percent of attendees leave the classes. There are many federal and state services already being provided through home-based visitation programs, and this curriculum could be a valuable addition to those efforts.

Dr. Hawkins and Dr. Martin shared, "Our results showed that at the half-way point of the study, children were becoming healthier. Changes in the health of the parents, though, did not happen until the end of the study. This points to the need for long-term, family-based programs to support behavior change."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Foods to Help You Lose Weight

Fad diet, tried them all but did not get the expected results? Here's why. Developing healthier eating habits will not only help you lose weight, but help you ward off inflammation.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

How to Lose Weight?

Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Weight Loss Program For Men 

What's New on Medindia

Labyrinthectomy

Blood Transfusion During Liver Cancer Surgery May Lead to Recurrence of Cancer and Death

World Heart Rhythm Week: Knowing Your Pulse Can Save Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive