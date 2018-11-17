Rural patients' daily diabetes and kidney disease care can be improved when trained community health representatives make home visits, reveals a new study appearing in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN).

Home-based Visits can Benefit Rural Patients with Kidney Disease

‘Home-based education can improve patient activation, mental health, and certain chronic kidney disease (CKD) risk factors among rural and disparity populations with low health literacy.’

Read More..

For optimal health, patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) must play an active role in managing their illness. This may be especially true for patients who live in rural communities, where access to care is limited, and in ethnic and racial minorities with a high burden of CKD.As an example, the prevalence of CKD in the Zuni Indians is more than 2.5-fold higher than in the United States general population, and a combination of geography, economic factors, and cultural beliefs has hindered the delivery of healthcare in the Zuni Pueblo, located in rural New Mexico.Vallabh (Raj) Shah, PhD, FASN (University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center) and his colleagues recently assessed the potential of a pilot kidney care treatment program (funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute) for the management of CKD in Zuni Indians that employed community health representatives under physician supervision to deliver state-of-the-art care in patients' homes.In bi-weekly visits, representatives provided education on health lifestyles, which focused on diet, exercise, alcohol abuse, and smoking, and management of diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.In the study, 50 individuals received the intervention and 48 received usual care over 12 months. The primary outcome was change in patient activation score, which ranges from 0 to 100 and assesses a participant's knowledge, skill, and confidence in managing their own health and healthcare.The average patient activation score after 12 months was 8.7 points higher in the intervention group than in the usual care group. Participants in the intervention group had 4.8 times the odds of having a final activation level of at least 3 ("Taking action") than those in the usual care group.The intervention group also showed modest improvements in several clinical measures, including decreases in body mass index, blood glucose levels, and inflammation, and improved mental health quality of life.said Dr. Shah.In an accompanying editorial, Joseph Lunyera, MBChB and Clarissa Diamantidis, MD, MHS (Duke University School of Medicine) noted thatIn an accompanying Patient Voice editorial, Wendy Rodgers (Milken Institute of Public Health, George Washington University) stressed that the culture of patients is a critical component for quality health care.she wrote.Source: Eurekalert