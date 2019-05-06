medindia

Home-based Exercise Lowers Subsequent Falls in High-risk Seniors

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2019 at 4:31 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In at-risk seniors, an in-home exercise program was found to reduce rate of subsequent falling by 36 percent, revealed results of a 12-month clinical trial published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Home-based Exercise Lowers Subsequent Falls in High-risk Seniors
Home-based Exercise Lowers Subsequent Falls in High-risk Seniors

The study, conducted by UBC faculty of medicine researchers in partnership with the clinical team at the Falls Prevention Clinic at Vancouver General Hospital, found a reduction in fall rate and a small improvement in cognitive function in seniors who received strength and balance training through the clinical trial.

"When we think about falls we often think about loss of muscle strength and poor balance," said Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose, principal investigator at the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and professor in the department of physical therapy at the University of British Columbia. "However, the ability to remain upright and not fall is also dependent on cognitive abilities--calculating how far to lift your foot to get over a curb, making a decision as to when to cross the road, and paying attention to your physical environment while you are having a conversation." Falls increase risk of injury and loss of independence for older adults. Exercise is a widely recommended fall prevention strategy, but whether it can reduce subsequent falls in those who have previously fallen is not well established.

The study involved 344 adults aged 70 and older who had been referred to the Falls Prevention Clinic following a fall that had resulted in a visit to a medical facility, such as an emergency room. Participants had a history of falls, with an average of three prior falls per person, and generally had symptoms of frailty and limited mobility.

The study had participants perform a set of balance and resistance training exercises in the comfort of their homes, using simple equipment such as free weights, a minimum of three times per week. Over the course of six months, a physical therapist made five home visits to prescribe exercises and ensure that exercises were done properly. For those who completed the program, the results were notable. Participants were less likely to experience repeat falls, and as a secondary benefit, they improved in some markers of cognitive function.

"It is well known that exercise benefits older people in general, but what was special about this study group was that they are at very high risk for losing their independence--they had both mobility and cognitive impairments and another fall may mean the inability to live in their own homes. Many already had difficulty navigating public spaces independently," said Liu-Ambrose, who holds a Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity, Mobility, and Cognitive Neuroscience.

"Older adults who experience falls that require medical attention falls are medically complex and at high risk for both morbidity and mortality, and we demonstrated that exercise is a practical and cost-effective intervention that can improve older peoples' outcomes after a significant fall," she added.

Liu-Ambrose and her team at the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility are now looking at whether the exercise program resulted in reduced health care utilization and medical cost savings in this high-risk population.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Vitamin D Lowers Respiratory Infections in the Elderly But Increases the Risk of Falls

Increased doses of vitamin D reduced the risk of acute respiratory illnesses and increased falls in the elderly.

Antidepressant Carries Same Risk of Falls & Fractures as Antipsychotics

Trazodone, the alternative safe agent used for seniors or elderly patients suffering with dementia, found to have the same risk of falls and major fractures like other atypical antipsychotics.

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours may Put You at Risk of Falls and Fractures

Short sleep may increase the risk of all fractures, and upper limb, lower limb, and central body fractures, reveals a new study.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Papaya

Can Vasectomy Up Your Risk of Prostate Cancer?

Orbital Cellulitis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive