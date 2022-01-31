About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Hold on or Leave Those New Year’s Resolutions?

by Dr Jayashree on January 31, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Hold on or Leave Those New Year’s Resolutions?

People may not always want help with sticking to their New Year's resolutions, suggests new research published in Behavioural Public Policy.

Individuals often make resolutions in January to maintain healthy lifestyle regimes but more often they fail to keep them.

Advertisement


Behavioral scientists frequently interpret such behavior as evidence of a conflict between two 'selves' of a person - a Planner (in charge of self-control) and a Doer (who responds spontaneously to the temptations of the moment).

A team of researchers from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA), Warwick, Cardiff, and Lancaster in the UK and Passau in Germany investigated how far people identify with their Planners and their Doers.
Advertisement

They found that while participants differed in the relative importance they attached to spontaneity and self-control, overall, attitudes in favor of spontaneity were almost as common as attitudes in favor of self-control.

Public policies designed to 'nudge' people towards healthy lifestyles are often justified because people think of their Planners as their true selves and disown the actions of their Doers.

However, in the new study researchers argue this justification overlooks the possibility that people value spontaneity as well as self-control, and approve of their flexible attitudes to resolutions.

Robert Sugden, a professor of economics at UEA, said: "Our key message is not about whether nudges towards healthy lifestyles are good for people's long-term health or happiness. It is about whether such nudges can be justified because they help individuals to overcome what they acknowledge as self-control problems".

If that idea is to be used as a guiding principle for public policy, we need to be assured that individuals want to be helped in this way. Our findings suggest that people often may not want this.

New research findings point to the importance of treating desires for spontaneity as equally deserving of attention as desires for self-control, and as suggesting interesting lines of further research.

The experiment began by asking each of the 240 participants to recall and write about a particular type of the previous episode in their life.

For some, this was a memorable meal when they had particularly enjoyed the food; for others, it was an effort they had made that was good for their health and they felt satisfied with. They were then asked to say how well they recognized themselves in various statements.

These included wishes for more self-control (eg, 'I wish I took more exercise'), regret about lapses of self-control ('After ordering desserts in restaurants, I often feel regret'), and approval of self-control as a life strategy ('In life, it's important to be able to resist the temptation').

An equal number of statements expressed wishes for less self-control (eg, 'I wish there was less social pressure to take exercise'), regret about exercising self-control ('After ordering a healthy dish, I often wish I'd chosen something tastier'), and approval of spontaneity ('Having occasional treats is an important source of happiness for me, even if they are bad for my health').

Overall, respondents recognised themselves almost as often in statements favouring spontaneity as in statements favouring self-control.

In responding to statements about what was important in life, most participants maintained both that it was important to make long-term plans and stick to them and that there was no harm in occasionally taking small enjoyments rather than sticking to those plans. Surprisingly, attitudes were not significantly affected by the type of episode respondents had recalled.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Predict COVID-19 Outbreaks Using Mobile Device Data

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery Curry Leaves Health Benefits 

Recommended Reading
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania is an impulse control disorder that involves the tendency to start fires with no ulterior ...
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Introversion, being a personality trait takes time to present itself in an individual. Children do ....
Adequate Sleep in Early Childhood Averts Later Risk of Behavioral, Cognitive Issues
Adequate Sleep in Early Childhood Averts Later Risk of Behavioral, Cognitive Issues
Inadequate sleep in early childhood is associated with cognitive and behavioral problems during ......
Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a childhood behavior problem characterized by an ......
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking w...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)