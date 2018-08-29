medindia
HIV RNA Expression Inhibitors as a Therapy to Restore Immune Function in HIV-Infected Persons

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 29, 2018 at 10:06 PM
Using HIV RNA expression inhibitors as an additive therapy might reduce atypical inflammation and restore immune function in HIV-infected individuals on combination anti retroviral therapy (cART), reveals a team of researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM).
Immune activation and inflammation persist in the majority of treated HIV-infected individuals and is associated with excess risk of mortality and morbidity.

HIV-1-infected individuals have excess risk of developing non-AIDS complications such as cardiovascular atherosclerosis, neurocognitive dysfunctions, non-AIDS cancers, osteoporosis, and renal disorders.

Systemic chronic immune activation has been postulated to lead to these non-AIDS complications.Despite long-term viral suppression by cART, it has remained unclear how chronic inflammation is induced in HIV-infected individuals.

In this study, BUSM researchers identified a mechanism of HIV-1-induced chronic immune activation and T cell dysfunction.

In studies performed with primary human macrophages and T cells, they found that persistent infection of macrophages with HIV-1 and expression of intron-containing HIV-1 RNA alone even in the absence of infectious virus production lead to induction of type I interferon (IFN-I)-dependent pro-inflammatory responses and immune exhaustion of co-cultured T cells.

They believe that these findings might provide an explanation for the observed chronic inflammation-associated morbidities in HIV-infected individuals who are on cART.

"We hope our study will broaden knowledge of host-HIV interactions and might help to reduce inflammation-associa.ted disorders caused by chronic viral infections," said Rahm Gummuluru, PhD, corresponding author and associate professor of microbiology.

These findings appear online in the journal Nature Communications.



Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

HIV Infected People Twice Likely at Risk for Heart Disease

HIV Infected People Twice Likely at Risk for Heart Disease

Heart disease risk may double if a person has HIV infections. Scientists think the virus may cause inflammation of blood vessels, which place an extra burden on the cardiovascular system.

New Therapy For All HIV Infected People: Nadda

New Therapy For All HIV Infected People: Nadda

A new Test and Treat Policy called Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is given for those who are tested HIV positive.

Prior Screening of HIV, Syphilis can Reduce New HIV Cases in India by 7 Percent

Prior Screening of HIV, Syphilis can Reduce New HIV Cases in India by 7 Percent

HIV with syphilis among gay men and sex workers can be lowered by combining testing and treatment in India to reduce a new number of HIV cases by seven percent and potentially prevent 50,000 new infections.

Free Bus Passes for HIV Infected People

Free Bus Passes for HIV Infected People

Collectors of Madurai and Dindigul districts handed over free bus passes to HIV infected people who are receiving free anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

