HIV Linked to Increased Heart Failure Risk

Researchers identified 38,868 people with HIV who were Kaiser Permanente members between 2000 and 2016 in one of 3 regions: Northern California, Southern California, and the Mid-Atlantic States.Next, they matched each person with up to 10 Kaiser Permanente members from the corresponding region who were the same age, gender, and race but did not have HIV; this group included 386,586 people. Lastly, they identified the people in both groups who had developed heart failure during follow-up.The study found thatThe data also suggests HIV may have a greater impact on their cardiac function in women than it does in men, due in part to hormonal regulation and enhanced myocardial fibrosis, but that needs to be investigated further.The analyses accounted for whether a person had risk factors for heart disease or was on medications to prevent heart problems and also showed that the higher risk wasn't due to differences in access to care.HIV patients often receive all of their care in busy HIV primary care clinics, and it is possible that signs and symptoms of heart failure may be missed, resulting in delays in treatment.Despite receiving excellent preventive care, HIV patients are still at a higher risk of heart failure and need more research to find even earlier interventions.Source: Medindia