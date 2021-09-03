HIV Inflammation Linked to Higher Smoking Intensity and Duration

Additionally, HIV-positive people receiving Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) have a greater risk of death from tobacco than HIV-related factors.For the study, the research team interviewed 284 participants and collected information on their smoking, medical history, if they were receiving HAART, and other relevant details.Participants were questioned on how many cigarettes they smoked per day (intensity) and for how many years (duration). Lifetime smoking exposure was converted in pack-years - by multiplying the number of packs smoked daily by the number of years the person has smoked.The serum C-reactive protein (CRP), a pro-inflammatory biomarker, and other strong predictors of inflammation were then measured in the participants.Poudel says.A positive relationship between smoking and inflammation was found in each dose-response category, but Poudel cautions that the study's design cannot determine causality.Findings showed that a substantially higher proportion of participants with high intensity of smoking had high CRP concentrations than those with low intensity of smoking. Similarly, participants with longer smoking duration and greater pack-years were more likely to have high CRP levels than with shorter smoking duration and fewer pack-years.Poudel says that it is crucial to develop effective smoking reduction and cessation programs for HIV-positive people in low and middle-income countries, where education and support are rarely available, Poudel says.Poudel says.Source: Medindia