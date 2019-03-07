medindia

HIV Infection May Up Heart Failure, Stroke Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 3, 2019 at 2:39 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HIV infection can put you at a higher risk of developing heart failure and stroke, reports a new study.
HIV Infection May Up Heart Failure, Stroke Risk
HIV Infection May Up Heart Failure, Stroke Risk

A Journal of the American Heart Association analysis of information from a large health insurance database reveals that people living with HIV have an elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly heart failure and stroke. The findings indicate that increased efforts to protect patients' cardiovascular health are needed.

Show Full Article


For the study, researchers analyzed information on 19,798 people living with HIV and 59,302 age- and sex-matched uninfected individuals who were followed for an average of 20 months. People living with HIV had 3.2-times and 2.7-times higher risks of heart failure and stroke, respectively.

The association of HIV infection with CVD was especially strong for persons younger than 50 years of age and those without a prior history of CVD. People living with HIV did not have an increased risk of peripheral artery disease and only moderately increased risk of heart attack or atrial fibrillation.

"Our findings reinforce the importance of primary prevention of cardiovascular disease through control of risk factors such as high blood pressure or smoking in persons living with HIV," said lead author Alvaro Alonso, MD, Ph.D., of Emory University, in Atlanta.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

Antiretroviral Therapy for HIV Treatment

Antiretroviral therapy for HIV treatment helps to restore the functions of the immune system and prolongs the lifespan of the patient

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Bellīs Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Earache

Surgical Castration

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive