by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2021 at 11:23 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

HIV Infection: Fresh Insights
For the first time EMBL Heidelberg and at the Zentrum für Infektiologie at Heidelberg University Hospital scientists have succeeded in imaging HIV during transport into the nucleus of an infected cell.

The electron tomographic images show the protein envelope of the virus passing through one of the nuclear pores - the openings in the membrane around the nucleus that allow molecules in and out.

This clarifies an important mechanism by which the virus's genetic material is integrated into the genome of the infected cell.


The human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) - which was the focus of this study - primarily infects certain cells of the immune system, and in this way massively weakens the body's own defence against diseases. The genetic material of the virus is securely packaged in a cone-shaped protein capsule known as the capsid, which is composed of individual hexagonal parts. Scientists knew how the capsid passes through the cell membrane into the interior of the cell during infection, but not how the virus's genetic material gets from the capsid into the cell nucleus, where it triggers the formation of new viruses.

This is where the work of the Heidelberg collaboration comes in. Using newly developed methods for 3D imaging of molecular complexes in virus-infected cells, the scientists succeeded in imaging the viral capsid directly during transport into the nucleus. "Until now, it was assumed that the capsid does not fit through the pores," explains Hans-Georg Kräusslich, Medical Director of the Zentrum für Infektiologie.

"However, the question of how the viral genome gets into the cell nucleus is essential for its reproduction. Our results therefore support the search for new targets for future therapeutic approaches." Although current treatment options can suppress multiplication of the virus in the body, a true cure that eliminates the virus is not yet possible. Platforms for high-resolution imaging

To get a detailed look at the inner workings of infected immune cells in the laboratory, the scientists used high-resolution imaging techniques. With the help of the Electron Microscopy Core Facility at Heidelberg University and the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Service Platform at EMBL Heidelberg, they combined light and electron microscopy methods. They were able to reconstruct 3D images of the molecular structures from their data.

This allowed them to visualise the composition and architecture of the viral complexes and their interaction with cellular structures in high resolution. "The fruitful collaboration between our two institutions and the combination of specialised technology has helped to fit another piece of the HIV infection puzzle into the overall picture," says Martin Beck, a visiting group leader at EMBL and, since 2019, a Director and Scientific Member of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...
READ MORE
Medical Cannabis Aids In Easing Out Parkinson’s Disease
More than half of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who use medical cannabis have self-reported beneficial clinical effects.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeHIV Symptom