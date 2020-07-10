by Colleen Fleiss on  October 7, 2020 at 1:42 AM Coronavirus News
HIV Drug Combination Lopinavir-Ritonavir Not Effective for COVID-19 Patients
In patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, the HIV drug combination lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment, according to the results of a study published in the journal The Lancet.

The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial at 176 UK hospitals is the first clinical trial to report the effects of lopinavir-ritonavir in patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

"Treatment of Covid-19 with the drug combination lopinavir-ritonavir has been recommended in many countries. However, results from this trial show that it is not an effective treatment for patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19," said study author Martin Landray from the University of Oxford, UK.


"Since our preliminary results were made public on June 29, 2020, the World Health Organization has halted lopinavir-ritonavir treatment groups involved in its SOLIDARITY trial and reported that their interim results are in line with those presented here," Landray added.

Study Details
  • 1,616 patients in the RECOVERY trial were randomized to receive lopinavir-ritonavir.
  • 3,424 patients received usual care alone.
  • Patients on lopinavir-ritonavir received 400 mg of lopinavir and 100 mg of ritonavir by mouth every 12 hours for 10 days or until discharge.
  • The primary outcome was 28-day all-cause mortality.
Clinical trial results indicated that using lopinavir-ritonavir to treat patients hospitalized with Covid-19 does not reduce deaths within 28 days of treatment beginning.

23% who received lopinavir-ritonavir and 22% allocated to usual care died within 28 days.

Source: Medindia

