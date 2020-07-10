HIV Drug Combination Lopinavir-Ritonavir Not Effective for COVID-19 Patients

said study author Martin Landray from the University of Oxford, UK.
‘The clinical trial provides strong evidence that lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.’
"Since our preliminary results were made public on June 29, 2020, the World Health Organization has halted lopinavir-ritonavir treatment groups involved in its SOLIDARITY trial and reported that their interim results are in line with those presented here,"
Landray added.
Study Details
- 1,616 patients in the RECOVERY trial were randomized to receive lopinavir-ritonavir.
- 3,424 patients received usual care alone.
- Patients on lopinavir-ritonavir received 400 mg of lopinavir and 100 mg of ritonavir by mouth every 12 hours for 10 days or until discharge.
- The primary outcome was 28-day all-cause mortality.
Clinical trial results indicated that using lopinavir-ritonavir to treat patients hospitalized with Covid-19 does not reduce deaths within 28 days of treatment beginning.
23% who received lopinavir-ritonavir and 22% allocated to usual care died within 28 days.
