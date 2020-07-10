HIV Drug Combination Lopinavir-Ritonavir Not Effective for COVID-19 Patients

In patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, the HIV drug combination lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment, according to the results of a study published in the journal The Lancet.



The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial at 176 UK hospitals is the first clinical trial to report the effects of lopinavir-ritonavir in patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

‘The clinical trial provides strong evidence that lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.’

"Since our preliminary results were made public on June 29, 2020, the World Health Organization has halted lopinavir-ritonavir treatment groups involved in its SOLIDARITY trial and reported that their interim results are in line with those presented here," Landray added.



Study Details 1,616 patients in the RECOVERY trial were randomized to receive lopinavir-ritonavir.

3,424 patients received usual care alone.

Patients on lopinavir-ritonavir received 400 mg of lopinavir and 100 mg of ritonavir by mouth every 12 hours for 10 days or until discharge.

The primary outcome was 28-day all-cause mortality. Clinical trial results indicated that using lopinavir-ritonavir to treat patients hospitalized with Covid-19 does not reduce deaths within 28 days of treatment beginning.



23% who received lopinavir-ritonavir and 22% allocated to usual care died within 28 days.



said study author Martin Landray from the University of Oxford, UK.