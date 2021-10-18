History of Depression Written in Brain Reactions

Advertisement

Lead researcher Hannah Lemke (University of Münster) said:"We saw that the unsettling images of negative faces caused activity in certain areas of the brain, mostly the amygdala, parahippocampus PHG and Insula, which are areas where emotions are processed. However the extent of the brain activity was different according to the severity and duration of the depression the patient had already suffered. Those patients where the depression had remitted showed a certain level of activity, but those patients where the depression was current exhibited a reduced activity in these brain areas. This differed for each patient, but in general the more severe the depression history, the less responsive their brains were to the photographs".Hannah Lemke continued:"In those patients where the depression had remitted the brain response was not related to the previous depression history, which may indicate the importance of disease remission to brain health.Interpreting this needs more work. It's tempting to think that reduced brain activity is a way the brain copes emotionally with long-term depression, and that maybe the first episode of depression was qualitatively different to the current episode. It seems that underlying brain activity related to the emotional information of serious depression may change over the course of the disease.But we also need to consider alternative explanations, for example, it may be that people who process emotions in a certain way are more vulnerable to long-term depression. In either case, we are looking at different faces of depression, with different effects and different outcomes. And perhaps future treatment will need to take this into consideration.This is a big study, so we can be fairly confident in what we have found. Nevertheless, we now need longitudinal studies, where individual depressed patients are followed over a period of years to see how their brain response changes".Commenting, Dr Carmine Pariante, Professor of Biological Psychiatry at King's College London, said:"This study confirms how profoundly the brain of patients is affected by major depression. A number of mechanisms can explain these findings, all relevant to the further understanding of depression, as this biological signature could be either a risk factor for, or a consequence of, more severe and chronic depression. Moreover, future studies should clarify if these effects are driven more by the maximum severity of depression, the chronicity of depression, or the exposure to antidepressants; and clarify the molecular mechanisms underpinning these functional changes".Source: Eurekalert