Himalaya Wellness Company Marks Milestone With One Million Trees Planted

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Sep 3 2024 4:25 PM

Himalaya Wellness Company, a prominent wellness brand in India, proudly announces its landmark achievement of planting over one million trees across the country. This milestone was celebrated with a special event, where the one millionth tree was planted by dedicated Himalaya employees, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental sustainability(1 Trusted Source
Himalaya Wellness Company Celebrates Milestone of Planting One Million Trees Across India

Go to source).

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Forests play a crucial role in maintaining the planet's health by sequestering carbon, regulating temperatures, managing freshwater, and preventing erosion. They also host 80% of terrestrial biodiversity and support approximately 350 million people with food and resources. The degradation of these vital ecosystems threatens their ecological functions and biodiversity.

Recognizing the urgency of preserving these invaluable ecosystems, Himalaya Wellness Company has proactively worked to protect and restore forested regions. In alignment with UNESCO's recognition of the Western Ghats as a biodiversity hotspot, Himalaya pledged to preserve this ecological treasure. The company has undertaken an extensive tree planting initiative in the Western Ghats, planting over nine lakh trees to restore and preserve the region's biodiversity.

In Maharashtra alone, Himalaya has planted over eight lakh trees in various areas, including Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Pune. Karnataka has seen more than one lakh trees planted in Dharwad, Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, and Sirsi, while Meghalaya has received over 30,000 indigenous species in Kyrdemkhla, Perkseh, and Mawphlang.

These efforts contribute significantly to regional biodiversity, providing habitats for various species and aiding in carbon sequestration. Reforestation plays a critical role in mitigating climate change and enhancing local ecosystem resilience, while also preventing soil erosion, particularly in the Western Ghats.

Collaborative Efforts and Ambitious 2030 Vision Propel Himalaya’s Environmental and Social Impact

KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources at Himalaya Wellness Company, emphasized the importance of collaborations in achieving their environmental goals. “Our success is due to strong partnerships with NGOs, government agencies, and local communities. These collaborations have enhanced our projects' impact, allowing us to share resources and expertise. Our philosophy of ‘Care for Life’ drives our commitment to environmental sustainability, ensuring that our products benefit both people and the planet.”

Himalaya's dedication to conservation extends beyond their current achievements. As part of their 2030 vision, the company aims to plant five million trees and source 95% of herbs from farms employing regenerative practices. This ambitious goal reflects Himalaya's commitment to sustainable development and long-term positive impact.

In addition to environmental conservation, Himalaya supports 600 farmers from 70 villages, contributing to economic upliftment and sustainability. In Meghalaya, the company collaborates with the Khasi tribe to build eco-villages and promote sustainable farming practices. Himalaya also provides marginalized farmers with skills in vermicomposting, beekeeping, and mushroom cultivation, helping them achieve sustainable farming practices and generate additional income.

Founded in 1930 by Mr. M. Manal, Himalaya Wellness Company has a rich history in herbal research and a commitment to improving lives through natural remedies. With a focus on both personal wellness and environmental stewardship, Himalaya continues to offer holistic solutions to everyday ailments while caring for the planet.

Reference:
  1. Himalaya Wellness Company Celebrates Milestone of Planting One Million Trees Across India - (https://csrtimes.org/himalaya-wellness-company-celebrates-milestone-of-planting-one-million-trees-across-india/)


