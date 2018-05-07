medindia
Highly Refined Mineral Oil Use is Safe in Cosmetics Says Study

by Rishika Gupta on  July 5, 2018 at 11:30 AM Medico Legal News
Highly refined mineral oils are safe to be used in cosmetics assures German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) and its related study.
The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) has evaluated the health risks of dermal absorption of MOSH and MOAH from mineral oils via cosmetics. Highly refined mineral oils and microcrystalline waxes, which comply with the purity requirements for pharmaceuticals, are used in cosmetic products for the dermal application. The MOAH levels in these mineral oils are reduced through the corresponding technical refinement. As the skin hardly absorbs MOSH, the dermal application of cosmetic products containing mineral oils does not result in systemic exposure.

According to the currently available scientific knowledge, no health risks are to be expected for consumers who apply cosmetic products to their skin, in the view of the BfR. Accordingly, there have been no reports up to now of any effects on health through the mineral oil components contained in these cosmetic products, even though they are used over many years and often on a daily basis.

In addition to possible absorption via the skin, oral exposure has to be considered, especially with lip care products, which can also contain mineral oils. As low-viscosity mineral oils can easily be absorbed orally, medium- and high-viscosity mineral oils and microcrystalline waxes are recommended for use in lip care products. Certain highly purified food grade medium and high-viscosity mineral oils and microcrystalline waxes were subjected to a health risk assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and approved for use in the food sector.

Values for acceptable daily intake (ADI) were derived for these mineral oils and waxes by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) and by EFSA. Cosmetics Europe, the European trade association for the cosmetics and personal care industry, has advised manufacturers of lip care products only to use those mineral oil fractions for which ADI values apply.

The dose of mineral oils ingested orally via lip care products contributes to less than 10% of the ADI value. If the recommendation of Cosmetics Europe is complied with, no health effects are to be expected from oral intake in the opinion of the BfR.

Source: Eurekalert

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.

Magnesium

Magnesium

Today, physicians recognize the importance of magnesium in regulating other minerals and nutrients in our body.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

