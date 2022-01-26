Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Case Confirmed in S.Korea

In South Korea a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported at a duck farm, revealed sources.



The latest case was reported at the farm raising around 25,000 ducks in Buan county, 280 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korea Agriculture Ministry.

‘Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially among poultry.’