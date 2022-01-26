About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Case Confirmed in S.Korea

by Colleen Fleiss on January 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Case Confirmed in S.Korea

In South Korea a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported at a duck farm, revealed sources.

The latest case was reported at the farm raising around 25,000 ducks in Buan county, 280 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korea Agriculture Ministry.

The government has alerted local poultry farm owners to increasing outbreaks of avian influenza as of late, urging them to immediately report any suspected symptoms during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday that runs from January 31 to February 2.

Source: IANS
