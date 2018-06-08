medindia
Highly Lethal Viruses Hijack Cellular Defences Against Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 6, 2018 at 12:36 AM Cancer News
Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) researchers have developed a novel mechanism used by Henipaviruses in infection and potential new targets for antivirals to treat the deadliest viral infection. Their findings may also apply to other dangerous viruses.
Highly Lethal Viruses Hijack Cellular Defences Against Cancer

The research was published today in Nature Communications. Dr Moseley said it was already known that the viruses send a particular protein into a key part of a cell's nucleus called the nucleolus, but it wasn't known why it did this.

He said the researchers showed that this protein interacted with a cell protein that is an important part of the DNA-damage response machinery, called 'Treacle'. This inhibited Treacle function, which appears to enhance henipavirus production.

(Treacle is, incidentally, involved in a craniofacial disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome, aired in the popular US movie Wonder in 2017.)

"What the virus seems to be doing is imitating part of the DNA damage response," Dr Moseley said.

"It is using a mechanism your cells have to protect you against things like ageing and mutations that lead to cancer. This appears to make the cell a better place for the virus to prosper," he said.

According to Dr Moseley, it is possible that blocking the virus from doing this may lead to the development of new anti-viral therapies.

Both Hendra and Nipah, which spread from bats to other animals and humans, emerged in the 1990s; Hendra in an outbreak in Brisbane in 1994 and Nipah in Malaysia in 1998. The viruses, which share outcomes including inflammation of the brain and severe respiratory symptoms, have since caused multiple outbreaks of disease. Nipah has killed several hundred people, including at least 17 people in the Indian state of Kerala in June.

"Nipah is not so important in Australia but it's the one people are concerned about internationally," Dr Moseley said.

"Like Ebola, if you get a really big outbreak and it's not containable, it could be disastrous," he said.

He said the study's findings add insights into how viruses behave more generally.

"We identified a new way that viruses change the cell, by using the very same machinery that the cell normally uses to protect itself from diseases like cancer," he said.

"This seems to be heading towards exciting possibilities about what viruses might be doing," joint first author, Dr Stephen Rawlinson said.

"We are now trying to work out exactly how changing the DNA damage response through Treacle is useful to this and other dangerous viruses," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah Virus Infection Nipah virus infection is a newly emerging zoonoses (infection transmitted from animals to humans) capable of causing serious illness in humans as well as animals. Prevention is key to reducing the transmission. ...

Coming Soon, Hendra Virus Vaccine

Coming Soon, Hendra Virus Vaccine

US researchers have revealed that a revolutionary new human antibody is showing promise against the deadly Hendra virus.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

