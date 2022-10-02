Highlights on Advanced Version of Genome Editing

DNA mismatch repair process is found to play an essential role in prime editing — an improved variant of the CRISPR/Cas system that helps introduce DNA alterations with exquisite precision as per a study at the Medical University of Vienna and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, published in the journal Nature Communications.



The revolutionary discovery of CRISPR/Cas9 (molecular scissors) has been constantly promoted for advancements for DNA alteration.

‘DNA repair mechanisms can be studied using advanced genome editing — prime editing (an improved variant of the CRISPR/Cas system).’