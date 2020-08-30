by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 30, 2020 at 6:06 PM Respiratory Disease News
Highest Number of Covid Cases In Kerala On Onam Eve
The daily number of Covid cases continues to peak in Kerala, even as the state is getting ready to celebrate Onam - the traditional harvest festival.

On Friday, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, in a statement, said there were 2,543 cases and 2,097 recoveries, both the highest in a single day so far.

At present, there are 23,111 active case, while 45,858 have been cured, she said.


In the past 24 hours, 41,860 samples were sent for testing, Shailaja added.

Thiruvananthapuram district continues to lead with 532 cases, of which 497 were local infectees.

With Onam festivities beginning and the state government allowing people to do festival shopping, activity picked up across markets and roads in the state.

Long-distance bus services also have been resumed and it remains to be seen what the impact will be when the festivities end early next week.

At present, there are 1,94,431 people under observation, which includes 19,125 people in hospitals while the total hotspots in the state number 599.

Banks and state government offices will remain closed from Friday till Monday.

Source: IANS

