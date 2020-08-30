Highest Number of Covid Cases In Kerala On Onam Eve

‘Thiruvananthapuram district continues to lead with 532 cases, of which 497 were local infectees.’

In the past 24 hours, 41,860 samples were sent for testing, Shailaja added.Thiruvananthapuram district continues to lead with 532 cases, of which 497 were local infectees.With Onam festivities beginning and the state government allowing people to do festival shopping, activity picked up across markets and roads in the state.Long-distance bus services also have been resumed and it remains to be seen what the impact will be when the festivities end early next week.At present, there are 1,94,431 people under observation, which includes 19,125 people in hospitals while the total hotspots in the state number 599.Banks and state government offices will remain closed from Friday till Monday.Source: IANS