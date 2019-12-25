medindia

Higher Magnesium Intake may Decrease Fatal Coronary Heart Disease

by Iswarya on  December 25, 2019 at 5:29 PM Heart Disease News
Higher levels of dietary magnesium can lower the risk of fatal coronary heart disease in postmenopausal women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Women's Health.
Higher Magnesium Intake may Decrease Fatal Coronary Heart Disease

Risks tied to heart disease together are the top causes of death for women in the US, and 6 percent of women over the age of 20 have coronary heart disease specifically.

The report is consistent with previous work but also adds to the evidence for postmenopausal women specifically.

The researchers investigated magnesium intake at baseline for more than 153,000 postmenopausal women and identified the development of coronary heart disease (CHD) and sudden cardiac death over the subsequent 10.5 years of follow-up.

The data unveiled that higher magnesium intake was linked to a statistically significant risk decline in coronary heart disease and a decline in the risk of sudden cardiac death.

