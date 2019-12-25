Higher levels of dietary magnesium can lower the risk of fatal coronary heart disease in postmenopausal women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Women's Health.

Higher Magnesium Intake may Decrease Fatal Coronary Heart Disease

‘Magnesium can be found in walnuts, bananas, hazelnuts, wholegrain cereals, green vegetables and dark chocolate. ’

The researchers investigated magnesium intake at baseline for more than 153,000 postmenopausal women and identified the development of coronary heart disease (CHD) and sudden cardiac death over the subsequent 10.5 years of follow-up.



The data unveiled that higher magnesium intake was linked to a statistically significant risk decline in coronary heart disease and a decline in the risk of sudden cardiac death.



Risks tied to heart disease together are the top causes of death for women in the US, and 6 percent of women over the age of 20 have coronary heart disease specifically.