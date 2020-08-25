Higher Altitudes can Stunt Child Growth

The study,co-authored by Hirvonen and Addis Ababa University Associate Professor Kaleab Baye, was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Pediatrics. The study analyzed height-for-age data of more than 950,000 children from 59 countries. The data were compiled through the Advancing Research on Nutrition and Agriculture (AReNA) project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Children were classified as having lived in an ideal-home environment if they were born to highly educated mothers, had good health-service coverage and high living conditions. Global tracking of growth rates relies on the assumption that children living in such environments have the same growth potential, irrespective of genetic makeup or geographic location.said Hirvonen. The research further shows that these estimated growth deficits are unlikely to be due to common risk factors such as poor diet and disease.The study suggests that the effects of altitude were most pronounced during the perinatal period i.e., the time leading up to, and immediately after, the birth.said Hirvonen.There is some evidence to suggest that residing at high altitude over multiple generations may lead to some genetic adaption, but these findings did not hold for women with only a few generations of high-altitude ancestry., said Baye.Hirvonen and Baye conclude that the WHO growth standards for children should not be adjusted because growth faltering at high altitudes is unlikely to be the result of physiological adaptations. Instead, they call for greater attention and health-care guidance for managing pregnancies in high-altitude settings.said Baye.Source: Eurekalert