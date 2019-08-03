medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Menīs Health News

High Testosterone Levels May Up Heart Failure Risk in Men

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 8, 2019 at 10:46 AM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with high testosterone levels are more likely to develop heart failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the The BMJ.
High Testosterone Levels May Up Heart Failure Risk in Men
High Testosterone Levels May Up Heart Failure Risk in Men

Men with genetic predisposition to high testosterone levels could be at increased risk of developing blood clots and heart failure, a study has found.

The study, led by City University of New York researchers, aimed to determine whether endogenous testosterone has a causal role in blood clots (thromboembolism), heart failure and heart attack (myocardial infarction).

They found endogenous testosterone was positively associated with thromboembolism, heart failure, and myocardial infarction in men.

The findings can also have implications for men who take testosterone supplements to boost energy levels and sex drive, said Mary Schooling, Professor at the varsity.

Endogenous testosterone can be controlled with existing treatments and could be a modifiable risk factor for thromboembolism and heart failure, she noted.

"We need to be thinking of new directions for reducing heart disease and this is one way of doing it," Schooling was quoted as saying to The Guardian.

She pointed out that statins, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, have been found to lower testosterone levels.

"To protect men we should be looking at treatments and lifestyles which are more on the side of keeping testosterone lower rather than higher," she said.

For the study, researchers included almost four lakh men and women aged 40 to 75 years.

The associations were found less obvious in women.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

High Testosterone may Promote Cardiovascular Disease

Sex hormones, testosterone and estrogen alter cardiovascular risk factors and raises a man's risk of heart disease, demonstrates a new study.

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder characterized by acne, increased facial and body hair and menstrual abnormalities. The symptoms can be treated by antiandrogens.

Older Men With High Testosterone Levels Have High Mortality Risk

Older men whose testosterone levels were neither low nor high tended to live longer, according to a new study.

Men With High Testosterone Levels May be Less Religious

High levels of sex hormones in men such as testosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) can influence his religiosity. Further research is needed on why androgen levels influence a person's religious connections.

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Congenital Heart Disease Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Healthy Heart Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Is Your Man Moody? 

What's New on Medindia

Amyloidosis

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Health Disparities
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive