High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein Helps Predict Breast Cancer
High sensitivity C-Reactive Protein could help predict Breast cancer, say researchers.

The high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test is a blood test that finds lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP). It is usually produced by the body when the walls of the blood vessel inflamed.

Scientists from Duke University revealed the potential use of CRP as a predictor of BC in the Nigerian context. "In 2018, there were over 2 million cases and 0.6 million deaths from breast cancer (BC), making it the most common cancer globally among women," says Dr. Tomi Akinyemiju.


Previously, experts derived a link between pre-diagnostic CRP and an increased Breast Cancer risk among lean women through the Women's Health Initiative. Contrary to this, a Europe-based study showed a positive association between CRP levels and postmenopausal Breast Cancer risk also among obese women.

In the current research published in the journal Oncotarget, researchers observed 296 newly diagnosed BC cases and 259 healthy controls. By means of multivariable logistic regression models, they calculated statistical estimates and derived the association between high-sensitivity CRP and odds of Breast Cancer.

Key highlights of the study

• About 57% of cases and 31% of controls with high hsCRP were associated with four times the odds of Breast cancer

• High levels of hsCRP were associated with Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), luminal A Breast Cancer, HER2-enriched Breast Cancer

"Our analysis revealed a positive association between hsCRP and odds of BC, overall and for all molecular subtypes. Because CRP is an easily measured biomarker in the blood, it may represent a useful predictor of BC in the Nigerian context. We urge larger studies, preferably prospective cohort studies, among women of African descent to further characterize this association," highlights the team.



Source: Medindia

