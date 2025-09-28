About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

High-Risk Regions, Higher Hopes: Humanity’s Bright Side

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 28 2025 6:09 AM

During the COVID-19 pandemic, optimistic health care providers experienced lower rates of burnout and depression compared to less optimistic peers.

High-Risk Regions, Higher Hopes: Humanity’s Bright Side
People living in regions with a history of higher disease exposure often hold a more hopeful view of humanity’s future, according to new research from the University of Georgia. ()
The study suggests this optimism may be an evolutionary trait, as positive thinking can provide multiple mental and physical health benefits.

How to Overcome Negative Thinking and Thought Patterns
How to Overcome Negative Thinking and Thought Patterns
Are you struggling with negative thoughts? Do you wanna overcome these negative thoughts from getting to you? Here are a few tips that can help you stop dwelling, refocus and de-stress your mind.

Hope as a Survival Tool: Passing Down Optimism Through Generations

“There are many ways that people cope with risk to survival. One way people may thrive when conditions are risky and difficult is to adopt a positive perspective about the future,” said Brian Haas, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. That information may be passed down through generations.

“There is something to this idea of when things are difficult, thinking that this ship that we’re all on is going in a good direction that benefits people in several ways.”

Although it’s important to be realistic, the researchers said, the survey results indicate that believing humanity is going in the right direction may enhance health and ultimately survival.

Optimism Linked to Lower Stroke Severity
Optimism Linked to Lower Stroke Severity
Optimistic people have a better disease outcome, reduced inflammation, thus boosting morale may be an ideal way to improve mental health and recovery after a stroke, stated new study.
The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 people across 68 nations. Participants were asked to rate the average quality of life of all humans on Earth now and what they think it will be 1,000 years in the future.

The researchers found that historical disease prevalence across countries was positively associated with predicting the future of humanity will be better than now. The researchers controlled for several factors such as life expectancy, economic stress and more.

Foods to Beat Depression
Foods to Beat Depression
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
People residing in countries including Angola, Vietnam and Venezuela tended to predict the future of humanity will be better than now. Americans were somewhat optimistic about the future of humanity. People in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and South Korea predicted the future of humanity to be about the same as now.

Optimism: An Evolutionary Resilience Against High Disease Burden

One possible explanation for the positive view about the future in countries with high disease burdens may be that a positive outlook is an evolutionary adaptation that enhances resilience against disease and stress — at least to a point, Haas said.

Think Positive, But Not Too Much: The New Psychology of Optimism
Think Positive, But Not Too Much: The New Psychology of Optimism
Science shows positive thinking helps you live longer, but toxic positivity can harm mental health. Discover the psychology of balanced optimism.
“There is evidence that being optimistic and thinking positively helps protect you from a lot of diseases, like cardiovascular disease and some mental illnesses,” Haas said. “Hope and optimism tend to be pretty influential in enhancing one’s recovery from disease.”

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers who reported higher levels of optimism were less likely to report feeling burned out and depressed, according to previous research. Thinking positively may help populations persist despite high disease risks and help these groups respond effectively when faced with disease outbreaks, the researchers said.

The study sheds light on how differently people around the world view the current state of humanity and the future, Haas said.

“If things are really difficult and I interact with somebody who says, ‘Everything is going to be OK,’ that may help me cope as well. And that positivity in the future could spread within a society and ultimately be passed on to subsequent generations.”

References:
  1. Beliefs about a brighter future for all humanity as an evolutionary adaptation to pathogen prevalence - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0191886925003605)
Source-Eurekalert


Latest Mental Health News
View All