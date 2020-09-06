by Colleen Fleiss on  June 9, 2020 at 2:24 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

High-risk Mothers Missing Out on Mental Health Checks, Says Study
A new study from University of Queensland revealed one in five Australian mothers are not receiving critical perinatal mental health checks.

School of Public Health researcher Dr Katrina Moss and her team found older mothers (about 35 years old and over) are 35 per cent less likely to be screened for perinatal mental health, and women with emotional distress are 23 per cent less likely.

Analyzing data from more than 7,500 women in the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health, researchers mapped mental health screening rates between 2000 and 2017, and compared these figures to policy initiatives and clinical practice guidelines.


They found the number of women being screened had more than tripled since 2000, with the introduction of the Perinatal Mental Health Action Plan and the National Perinatal Depression Initiative.

"Australia's substantial investment in perinatal mental health screening is paying off, but some women are still slipping through the cracks," Dr Moss said.

Dr Moss said this was particularly true for vulnerable groups like women who had previously reported emotional distress.

"Mothers are in frequent contact with health care professionals during pregnancy and in the first postnatal year," she said.

"This opportunity to identify mothers at risk is too important to be missed."

Clinical practice guidelines recommend mothers receive mental health screening both during pregnancy and in the first postnatal year.

Maternal mental health issues are associated with premature births, low birth weights and childhood development problems.

"Perinatal mental health issues are costly to women, families and the wider community," Dr Moss said.

"For some women, perinatal mental health screening can be the first step in a pathway of care." Mothers requiring mental health support can contact the PANDA helpline on 1300 706 306 or visit the Gidget Foundation website.

This is the first Australian study to report changes in perinatal mental health screening over time in a large national sample.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Interventions by Health Workers may Improve Perinatal Mental Health Disorders
In middle-income countries like China, interventions that have a psychological or social component delivered by health workers who are not mental health specialists could help women during the perinatal period.
READ MORE
Domestic Violence Linked With Women's Perinatal Mental Health Disorders
A study by UK researchers shows women who have mental health disorders around the time of birth are more likely to have previously experienced domestic violence.
READ MORE
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...
READ MORE
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis