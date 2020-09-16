Technology Enables Producing High Quality Fish Oil Minimizing Odor

Fish oil could be produced by a superior method which reduces the odor, says a new study, co-led by University of Cincinnati researchers, who publihsed their findings in Science of Food.



Fish oil is widely known to be an excellent dietary source of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) having positive effects on human health including heart and eye health, inflammation and bone density.

‘Vortex fluidic device is successful in lifting the quality of active ingredients of the PUFAs in fish oil.’

Compared to regular homogenization processing, Kumari says the device can raise PUFA levels and purity by lowering oxidation and dramatically improving shelf life. Natural bioactive molecules, also used in processing, reveal that the fish oil medium can absorb flavonoids and other health supplements.







Vortex fluidic device (VFD) developed by research collaborators at Flinders University of Australia is successful in lifting the quality of active ingredients of the PUFAs in fish oil, says Harshita Kumari, the study's co-author and associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UC's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy.