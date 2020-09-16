by Angela Mohan on  September 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Technology Enables Producing High Quality Fish Oil Minimizing Odor
Fish oil could be produced by a superior method which reduces the odor, says a new study, co-led by University of Cincinnati researchers, who publihsed their findings in Science of Food.

Fish oil is widely known to be an excellent dietary source of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) having positive effects on human health including heart and eye health, inflammation and bone density.

Vortex fluidic device (VFD) developed by research collaborators at Flinders University of Australia is successful in lifting the quality of active ingredients of the PUFAs in fish oil, says Harshita Kumari, the study's co-author and associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UC's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy.


"This novel process enriches the omega-3 fatty acid content of apple juice remarkably without changing its taste," says Kumari, adding that two common consumer complaints regarding fish oil supplements is the taste and odor. Liquid omega-3 oils can also break down over time when exposed to oxygen which leads to degradation.

Compared to regular homogenization processing, Kumari says the device can raise PUFA levels and purity by lowering oxidation and dramatically improving shelf life. Natural bioactive molecules, also used in processing, reveal that the fish oil medium can absorb flavonoids and other health supplements.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fish Oil Benefits
Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.
READ MORE
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
READ MORE
Fish Health Benefits
Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.
READ MORE
Fish: The Best and The Worst
Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin, which affects the pregnant or lactating mother’s child’s brain.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Egg Oil
Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here’s a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Salmon
Salmon is rich in proteins and fatty acids. Find out more about its health benefits, cooking techniques and delicious recipes.
READ MORE
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

AnosmiaFish Health BenefitsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseFish: The Best and The WorstFats and OilsSeven Surprisingly Healthy FoodsHealth Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty AcidsFish Oil BenefitsHealth Benefits of Egg OilHealth Benefits of Salmon