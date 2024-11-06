High Palm Oil Diet Triggers Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

Say 'no' to a diet rich in palm oil to keep multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms at bay.

Is Palm Oil Bad for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS): A Chronic Autoimmune Disease

Neuroprotection From Palm Oil-Induced Toxicity

Significance for Multiple Sclerosis Patients and Clinicians

Dietary choices may play a key role in the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). A new study highlights that a palm oil-rich diet can aggravate MS symptoms.The findings of the study are published in the journal).The study, led by Patrizia Casaccia, founding director of the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center’s (CUNY ASRC) Neuroscience Initiative and Einstein Professor of Biology and Biochemistry at the CUNY Graduate Center, explored how enzymes called ceramide synthase 5 and 6 are responsible for the toxic effect of a palm oil-rich diet on neurons in the central nervous system, which causes a subsequent increase in the severity of MS symptoms.Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory autoimmune disease marked by extensive damage to the insulating myelin sheath that protects nerves throughout the body. Current treatments focus on controlling the immune system's response, but the precise mechanisms contributing to neurodegeneration in MS remain poorly understood. Previous work from the Casaccia lab and others had reported on the. In their study, researchers explored potential mechanisms by which a diet rich in palm oil may hijack neuronal health.Using the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of inflammatory demyelination, the research team found that diets high in palm oil led to a more severe disease course in mice.“We reasoned that inside neuronal cells, palm oil is converted into a toxic substance called C16 ceramide by specific enzymes called CerS5 and CerS6,” said principal investigator Casaccia. “This ceramide is responsible for inflicting mitochondrial damage, which deprives neurons of the energy they need to counteract inflammation in the brain. We therefore asked whether inactivation of these enzymes would confer neuroprotection.”The researchers found that when they genetically deleted the enzymes CerS6 and CerS5 in neurons they could prevent neurodegeneration in the experimental model of MS.“This held true even when mice were fed a diet rich in palmitic acid,” said the paper’s co-first author Damien Marechal, a research associate with the Casaccia Lab. “This new information points to a specific metabolic pathway through which dietary fats can worsen MS symptoms.”The paper’s findings have significant implications for individuals diagnosed with MS as well as for clinicians treating patients and neuroscientists researching the disease. The work reinforces that lifestyle choices, such as diet, can have a profound impact on the course of the disease. The study’s results build on previous concepts about careful dietary choices in managing the symptoms of MS. The findings also identify potential molecules that could help slow diet-induced symptom severity.“Our research provides a molecular explanation for how to protect neurons from the palm-oil-dependent creation of molecules that harm them," said Casaccia. “We hope this information can empower patients to make informed dietary decisions that could positively impact the course of the disease, while identifying strategies to counteract the effect of cerS5 and CerS6 in a neuron-specific fashion.”Source-Eurekalert