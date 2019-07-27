medindia

High Outside Temperatures in Southwestern U.S. may Cause Pavement Burns in Seconds

by Iswarya on  July 27, 2019 at 11:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scorching hot outdoor temperatures in Southwestern U.S. can cause second-degree burns on human skin in a matter of seconds, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Burn Care & Research.
High Outside Temperatures in Southwestern U.S. may Cause Pavement Burns in Seconds
High Outside Temperatures in Southwestern U.S. may Cause Pavement Burns in Seconds

A team of surgeons from the UNLV School of Medicine reviewed all pavement burn admissions into a Las Vegas area burn center over five years. The team compared the outdoor temperatures at the time of each patient admission to, in essence, determine how hot is too hot.

Show Full Article


"Pavement burns account for a significant number of burn-related injuries, particularly in the Southwestern United States," the study authors wrote. "The pavement can be significantly hotter than the ambient temperature in direct sunlight and can cause second-degree burns within two seconds."

For the study, researchers identified 173 pavement-related burn cases between 2013 to 2017. Of those, 149 cases were isolated pavement burns and 24 involved other injuries, including those from motor vehicle accidents. More than 88 percent (153) of related incidents occurred when temps were 95 degrees or higher, with the risk increases exponentially as temperatures exceeded 105 degrees.

That's because pavement in direct sunlight absorbs radiant energy, making it significantly hotter and potentially dangerous. Study authors say that pavement on a 111-degree day, for example, can get as hot as 147 degrees in direct sunlight. For reference, a fried egg becomes firm at 158 degrees.

And while it seems like a no-brainer to stay off a hot sidewalk, for some it's unavoidable - including victims of motor vehicle accidents, people with mobility issues or medical episodes who have fallen to the ground, or small children who may not know better.

The takeaway - summer in the desert is no joke, and more education is needed to warn people of the risks of hot pavement, particularly as temperatures creep above 100 degrees.

"This information is useful for burn centers in hotter climates, to plan and prepare for the coordination of care and treatment," says study lead author Dr. Jorge Vega. "It can also be used for burn injury prevention and public health awareness, including increased awareness and additional training to emergency medical service and police personnel when attending to pavement burn victims in the field."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Electric Bandages Help Fight Antimicrobial Resistance in Burns

The bandage generates a weak electric field without any external power supply and can be used like any other disposable dressing.

Vitamin D Levels Associated With Wound Healing in Burns

Patients with higher levels of vitamin D have a better prognosis, with improved wound healing and reduced risk of infection.

Smart 7 Tips to Protect Your Child From Burns

Burns are one of the leading causes of household injuries, particularly among children. So, follow these simple safety tips to protect your children from severe burns.

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

More News on:

Burns 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive