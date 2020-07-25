High Levels of Multi-drug Resistant Bacteria Found in Gyms

Results of the study found 43% of 462 S. aureus isolates recovered from 45 different exercise equipment surfaces were ampicillin resistant. Of 60 representative ampicillin-resistant isolates, 73% were resistant to two or more additional drugs including erythromycin and sulfisoxazole.said Chase A. Weikel, a 2018 graduate of West Chester University and current graduate student at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.Samples were collected from 2 university recreational facilities. The surfaces gym patrons frequently touched, including dumbbells and barbell handles, cable pull grips, kettlebells, elliptical and treadmill handles were swabbed and plated on Mannitol Salt Agar (MSA).This selective and differential media was used to isolate and presumptively identify S. aureus. Isolates were replicated to MSA plus ampicillin. Isolates additionally resistant to oxacillin or penicillin were subsequently screened using CHROMagar™ MRSA; a sensitive and specific media used to screen for methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA).Isolates that tested positive using CHROMagar™ were subjected to additional confirmatory methods including latex agglutination assay. Microscopy was used to confirm Gram-positive status and cellular morphology and arrangement.Source: Eurekalert