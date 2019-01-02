medindia
High Levels of Air Pollution at School may Put Kids at Greater Risk of Overweight, Obesity

by Iswarya on  February 1, 2019 at 2:17 PM
Children who are exposed to air pollution, especially at school, may be at higher risk of being overweight or obese. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environment International.
High Levels of Air Pollution at School may Put Kids at Greater Risk of Overweight, Obesity

This is the conclusion of a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa," performed with 2,660 children between 7 and ten years of age from 39 schools in Barcelona.

A few studies have associated exposure to air pollution with a higher risk of child obesity and overweight. However, these studies focused mainly on exposure at home, without considering the school environment.

The study performed under the BREATHE project, assessed for the first time the relationship between obesity and overweight risk and air pollution levels at school and home, the two microenvironments where schoolchildren spend most of their time.

On one hand, the research team collected data on the children's weight and height and calculated their body mass index and obesity and overweight status. On the other hand, they used sensors in the schoolyard to measure the levels of outdoor pollution - nitrogen dioxide (NO2), elemental carbon (EC), particle matter (PM2.5) and ultrafine particles -during one week in summer and another week in winter. They also estimated exposure levels to NO2, NOx, PM2.5, PM10, and PMcoarse at the home address.

"We observed that children exposed to medium or high levels of air pollution at school -ultrafine particles, NO2, PM2.5, and EC- had a higher risk of obesity and overweight as compared to those exposed to lower levels", concludes first author Jeroen de Bont, a researcher at ISGlobal and IDIAP Jordi Gol. Exposure to high levels of PM10 at home was also associated with a higher risk of obesity or overweight during childhood, although in this case the analysis was done with estimates of exposure levels.

"The study has however some limitations, which means that the results are to be cautiously interpreted," says Martine Vrijheid, ISGlobal researcher and study coordinator. "Being a cross-sectional study, we only have data at one time-point, and we do not have enough data to establish the nature of the association. To draw more solid conclusions, we need new longitudinal studies that follow the study participants over time", she adds.

Regarding the mechanisms linking air pollution and overweight, some animal studies suggest that pollution can induce oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation, factors that are known to contribute to obesity", explains de Bont.

Most children were exposed to air pollution levels above those recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), both at school and at home. Specifically, over 75% were exposed to PM2.5 levels above those recommended (10Ģgg/m3), and more than 50% breathed NO2 levels above those considered as safe (40Ģgg/m3).

Source: Eurekalert

