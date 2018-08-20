medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

High LDL Cholesterol Level in Young Adults Linked to Cardiovascular Disease Risk

by Iswarya on  August 20, 2018 at 2:41 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Premature death risk from cardiovascular disease may be faced by young, healthy adults if their LDL cholesterol levels are not controlled, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association.
High LDL Cholesterol Level in Young Adults Linked to Cardiovascular Disease Risk
High LDL Cholesterol Level in Young Adults Linked to Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Young, healthy people may still face a lifetime risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease if they cannot keep their cholesterol levels in check, according to new observational research in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

Researchers in this latest study looked at associations between low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) thresholds and cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease (CHD) mortality to evaluate whether people believed to be at low 10-year risk for heart health problems should begin pursuing efforts to lower elevated cholesterol earlier through lifestyle changes, and in some cases, cholesterol-lowering medication.

Coronary heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting half of all men and one-third of all women. An estimated 28.5 million Americans have total cholesterol levels of 240 mg/dL or higher. LDL is a type of cholesterol that contributes to clogged arteries which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

"High cholesterol at younger ages means there will be a greater burden of cardiovascular disease as these individuals age. This research highlights the need to educate Americans of any age on the risks of elevated cholesterol, and ways to keep cholesterol at a healthy level throughout life," said Robert Eckel, M.D., past president of the American Heart Association and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. Eckel has been active in developing the AHA's Check.Change.Control.Cholesterol initiative to help providers and patients work together to identify cardiovascular health risks.

Clinical trials typically have focused on individuals at moderate or high risk for cardiovascular disease. This observational study included 36,375 young, relatively healthy participants of the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study who were free of diabetes or cardiovascular disease and were followed for 27 years. For a low-risk person, researchers discovered that LDL levels were independently associated with increased chances of dying from cardiovascular disease. Without taking into account other risk factors, researchers' other findings included:

  • Compared with participants who had LDL readings of under 100 mg/dL, those with LDL levels in the range of 100-159 mg/dL had a 30 to 40 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease death.
  • Those with LDL levels of 160 mg/dL or higher had a 70 to 90 percent increased risk of cardiovascular death, compared with participants who had LDL readings of under 100 mg/dL.
  • Among the group (72 percent men, average age 42), there were 1,086 deaths from cardiovascular disease, such as stroke, and 598 coronary heart disease deaths.
"Our study demonstrates that having a low 10-year estimated cardiovascular disease risk does not eliminate the risk posed by elevated LDL over the course of a lifetime," said lead study author Shuaib Abdullah, M.D., at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Veteran's Affairs North Texas Healthcare System in Dallas, Texas.

The study was done in collaboration with investigators from the Cooper Institute. "Those with low risk should pursue lifestyle interventions, such as diet and exercise, to achieve LDL levels as low as possible, preferably under 100 mg/dL. Limiting saturated fat intake, maintaining a healthy weight, discontinuing tobacco use, and increasing aerobic exercise should apply to everyone."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Cholesterol

High Cholesterol

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cholesterol High Cholesterol Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Statins Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR technology is a simple but potent tool for editing any part of the genome (complete set of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive