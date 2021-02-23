by Anjanee Sharma on  February 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

High Fructose Intake Damages Immune System
New research from the UK reveals that consuming a diet high in fructose sugar might prevent proper functioning of the immune system.

Fructose is a sweetener widely used in food productions and is commonly used in sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods. It has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Fructose intake has increased substantially in recent years, however, its impact on the immune system of people who consume it at high levels has been understudied.


The study's findings showed that fructose causes the inflammation of the immune system, which produces more reactive molecules associated with inflammation. This type of inflammation can damage cells and tissues, contributing to the improper function of organs and body systems, leading to diseases.

The research also reveals how fructose could be linked to diabetes and obesity, as low-level inflammation is often associated with obesity. It also builds on the growing body of evidence available to public health policymakers about the damaging effects of consuming high levels of fructose.

Dr. Nick Jones, says, "Research into different components of our diet can help us understand what might contribute to inflammation and disease and what could be best harnessed to improve health and wellbeing."

"Our study is exciting because it takes us a step further towards understanding why some diets can lead to ill health," says Dr. Emma Vincent.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?
READ MORE
Fructose-rich Diet Causes Liver Injury
A study in rats found that a fructose-rich diet can cause metabolic abnormalities and liver damage.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as 'self' and attacks it.
READ MORE
Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

ImmunisationMyasthenia GravisFructose - The Toxic Sugar