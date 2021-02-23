High Fructose Intake Damages Immune System

Fructose intake has increased substantially in recent years, however, its impact on the immune system of people who consume it at high levels has been understudied.
The study's findings showed that fructose causes the inflammation of the immune system, which produces more reactive molecules associated with inflammation. This type of inflammation can damage cells and tissues, contributing to the improper function of organs and body systems, leading to diseases.
The research also reveals how fructose could be linked to diabetes and obesity, as low-level inflammation is often associated with obesity. It also builds on the growing body of evidence available to public health policymakers about the damaging effects of consuming high levels of fructose.
Dr. Nick Jones, says, "Research into different components of our diet can help us understand what might contribute to inflammation and disease and what could be best harnessed to improve health and wellbeing."
"Our study is exciting because it takes us a step further towards understanding why some diets can lead to ill health,"
says Dr. Emma Vincent.
Source: Medindia