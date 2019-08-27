medindia

High Fat Intake During Pregnancy may Protect Your Kids from Alzheimer's Later in Life

by Iswarya on  August 27, 2019 at 12:03 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mothers who consume a high-fat diet during pregnancy may protect their offspring against changes in the brain that are characteristic of late-onset Alzheimer's disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
High Fat Intake During Pregnancy may Protect Your Kids from Alzheimer's Later in Life
High Fat Intake During Pregnancy may Protect Your Kids from Alzheimer's Later in Life

A high-fat diet can carry health risks, but for mothers-to-be, it may make all the difference when it comes to Alzheimer's disease prevention for their children.

Show Full Article


"In humans, it has been known that individuals whose mothers develop Alzheimer's disease after age 65 are at increased risk of also developing the disease around the same age," said senior investigator Domenico Praticō, MD, Scott Richards North Star Foundation Chair for Alzheimer's Research, Professor in the Departments of Pharmacology and Microbiology, and Director of the Alzheimer's Center at Temple at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Genetic factors transmitted by mothers to their offspring seem like an obvious explanation behind this phenomenon, but so far, no genes have been identified that could explain the maternal transmission of Alzheimer's disease. This fact would suggest that environmental factors, such as lifestyle and diet, adopted during the gestation period, a time in which mother and baby are in tight interaction, could significantly influence the offspring's risk of developing the disease later in life.

Diet is of particular interest as a risk factor, especially a diet rich in animal fat and cholesterol. High-fat intake previously has been shown in young/adult mice to directly exacerbate the types of changes in brain function that ultimately may contribute to Alzheimer's disease.

To better understand the unique relationship between maternal Alzheimer's disease and risk in her offspring, Dr. Praticō and colleagues looked at maternal fat intake specifically during the gestation period in mice engineered to develop Alzheimer's disease. Pregnant mice were fed a high-fat diet from the beginning until the end of gestation. The moment offspring were born, mothers were switched to a regular diet, which was maintained during the lactation period. Offspring of these mothers were always kept at the same regular, or standard, diet throughout their life.

At 11 months of age, offspring underwent behavioral tests to assess learning ability and memory. "Surprisingly, we found that animals from mothers fed a high-fat diet during gestation had better learning and memory skills than their counterparts born to mothers fed a regular diet during gestation," Dr. Praticō said.

The observed improvements in memory and learning were associated with the maintenance of good synaptic integrity. In fact, offspring from mothers exposed to a high-fat diet had significant improvement of synapse function when compared with offspring from mothers on a regular diet. Synapses, the places where neurons come together to relay information, play a vital role in learning and memory formation.

In addition, compared to animals born to mothers fed a regular diet, offspring from mothers on a high-fat diet had lower levels of amyloid-beta, an abnormal protein that builds up in neurons, contributing to nerve cell dysfunction and eventually significant impairments in memory and learning

When the team searched for possible mechanisms responsible for the beneficial effect, they discovered that offspring from mothers fed a high-fat diet exhibited reduced levels of three important genes involved in Alzheimer's disease: beta-secretase, tau, and the pathological tau-regulating gene CDK5. Dr. Praticō's team found that already in the early developmental stages, the three genes were effectively switched off in offspring because the high-fat diet had increased activity of a protein called FOXP2. They demonstrated that the repressive activity of FOXP2 on these genes ultimately protected offspring from later declines in brain function and Alzheimer's disease development.

"Our findings suggest that to be effective, Alzheimer's disease prevention probably needs to start very early in life, during gestation," Dr. Praticō said. "Diet at this specific life stage can have critical, but underestimated, long-term impacts on brain health."

Dr. Praticō and colleagues plan next to compare the effects of a high-fat diet to those of other diets, including diets high in sugar and protein and diets resembling the Mediterranean diet in humans. "We also want to see whether our findings can be replicated in wild-type animals," Dr. Praticō added.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Diet and Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Genetics of Alzheimer's disease

There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.

World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness and challenge the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer's related dementia.

High Blood Pressure in Later Life May Link to Alzheimer's Disease

High blood pressure (hypertension) in older people may increase signs of brain disease such as plaques and tangles linked to Alzheimer's disease, and brain lesions called infarcts.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Cholesterol Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

What's New on Medindia

Diabetes Increases Cancer Risk: Here's How

Home Remedies for Loose Teeth

Tumor Metastasis Can Now be Prevented: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive