High-Fat Diets and Brain Health: Unveiling the Gut-Bacteria Pathway

Gut bacteria may travel directly to the brain through the vagus nerve, revealing a surprising pathway linking diet and neurological health.
With more than 100 million neurons in the digestive tract, the gut is called the “second brain” in many cultures. A new study now shows that live bacteria from the gut may directly enter the brain through the vagus nerve, revealing a striking gut–brain connection with potential implications for neurological health(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Translocation of bacteria from the gut to the brain in mice
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Published in PLOS Biology, the study, performed using mouse models, establishes that live bacteria from an imbalanced gut microbiome can enter the brain via the vagus nerve.
Responsible for critical functions, such as heart rate and breathing, the vagus nerve connects the brainstem to the heart, lungs, and major abdominal organs, including the stomach, intestines, liver, and more.
“One of the biggest translational aspects of this study is that it suggests that the development of neurological conditions may be initiated in the gut,” says David Weiss, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study.
“This may shift the focus of new interventions for brain conditions, with the gut as the new target of the therapy. That potential anatomical shift of the target could have an unbelievable impact on how people with neurological conditions benefit from therapies,” adds Weiss, a microbiologist and professor at Emory University’s School of Medicine.
Can a High-Fat Diet Allow Bacteria to Reach the Brain?During this study, a group of germ-free mice consumed a “Paigen’s Diet,” similar to a Western Diet, with a 45% carbohydrate and 35% fat content, for nine days.
The resulting gut microbiome changes seen in the mice were associated with increased intestinal barrier permeability, or leakage. This enabled live bacteria to travel from the intestine directly to the brain via the vagus nerve, without any detectable amounts of bacteria in the blood or other organs.
When the mice were also fed the high-fat diet, this exact barcoded strain was later detected in the vagus nerve and brain of the mice.
The study also emphasizes that stringent methods were employed to prevent cross-contamination. The bacterial loads in the brains were low, within the hundreds, ruling out sepsis or meningitis.
Can Gut Bacteria Play a Role in Brain Diseases?Researchers also identified low levels of bacteria in the brains of mouse models of neurological diseases, such as
These findings may help explain how these conditions could be initiated in humans.
“This research highlights the need for further study into how dietary shifts have a huge influence on human behavior and neurological health,” says Arash Grakoui, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study, and professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology at Emory University.
Grakoui also noted that returning these mice to a normal diet restricted bacterial load in the brain by decreasing gut permeability.
This indicates that the impact of a high-fat diet on bacteria reaching the brain can be reversible.
Reference:
- Translocation of bacteria from the gut to the brain in mice - (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3003652)
Source-PLOS Biology