medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

High-dose Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Benefits Patients With Lung Tumors

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2019 at 5:09 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High-dose stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) was found to be well tolerated by patients with centrally located lung tumors, found clinical trial study. However, this well-tolerated radiation treatment was not previously tested in centrally located NSCLC due to the fact that patients with centrally located lung tumors demonstrate a higher risk for toxicity if treated with high SBRT doses.
High-dose Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Benefits Patients With Lung Tumors
High-dose Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Benefits Patients With Lung Tumors

The NRG Oncology clinical study NRG-RTOG 0813 was designed to find the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of SBRT for centrally located NSCLC in medically inoperable patients. The seamless Phase I/II study examined a 5 fraction, dose escalating schedule of SBRT that ranged from 10 to 12 Gy/fraction delivered over 1.5 to 2 weeks in 120 accrued patients from the United States and Canada. Results of this study are published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The MTD was the highest dose level allowed by the protocol, 12.0 Gy per fraction in 5 fractions, and was associated with a 7.2% dose-limiting toxicity (DLT), defined as any treatment-related grade 3 or worse from a list of predefined toxicity types which occurred within the first year. The DLT rate of 7.2% is significantly below the protocol-specified target rate of 20%. Treatment was also associated with high rates of tumor control.

"The patients who enrolled into NRG-RTOG 0813 were medically inoperable with early stage lung cancer, mostly elderly and with co-morbidities. The two-year overall survival rates for patients at the two highest doses were 70% which is comparable to patients with peripheral early stage tumors that were treated by SBRT," stated Andrea Bezjak, MD, of the Princess Margaret Cancer Center and the lead author of NRG-RTOG 0813.

Two-year rates for the 71 evaluable patients in the 11.5Gy/fr and 12.0Gy/fr cohorts were: local control 89.4% (90% CI:81.6-97.4), 87.9% (90% CI :78.8-97.0); overall survival 67.9% (95%:50.4-80.3), 72.7% (95%:54.1-84.8); progression-free survival 52.2% (95%:35.3-66.6), 54.5% (95%:36.3-69.6).

"This trial demonstrated our ability to provide local control and potential for cure in patients with centrally located, node-negative tumors in multiple institutions, while maintaining plan qualities, achieving good patient outcomes, and only allowing modest rates of toxicity," added Dr. Bezjak.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Quiz on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...

Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery, also called Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), is a procedure that uses a beam of radiation to treat cancer of the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body using a Gamma Knife® or CyberKnife®. Radiosurgery can be carried out by a linear accelerator (LINAC), which uses CyberKnife® or TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems. Other radiotherapy technologies include Gamma Knife® and Proton therapy.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Radiotherapy Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Pneumoconiosis Healthy Living Rhabdomyosarcoma Silicosis Male Breast Cancer External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer Radiosurgery 

What's New on Medindia

Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive