by Hannah Joy on  April 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

High Diet Self-Efficacy Helps Manage Stress
Family child care home providers (FCCH) experience stress and self-efficacy affects their daily diet. However, FCCH providers with high diet self-efficacy are better equipped to manage stress, reveals a new study.

Self-efficacy is an individual's belief in their ability to manage their situation for healthy eating is an important component of health promotion and can buffer the impact of stress on their diet quality, according to a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier.

"The FCCH provider is an important source of child care in this country. A lot of families from lower-income environments use the FCCH because of its affordability and location," said Dianne Ward, EdD, of the Department of Nutrition, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA.


FCCH providers can experience multiple stressors including work-life balance, lack of social support from other early care and education professionals, and difficulties managing all aspects of both child care and business operations, often with little to no assistance.

To understand the potential determinants of the health of FCCH providers, a group at risk for high stress, poor sleep, and obesity, researchers examined stress levels, sleep quality, and diet self-efficacy of 166 licensed FCCH providers over the age of 18 from central North Carolina.

The study's results showed diet self-efficacy moderating the FCCH provider stress-diet quality relationship. When stress was low, diet quality was similar among individuals across all levels of diet self-efficacy. With higher stress, those with high diet self-efficacy seem to cope with the stress and have a better diet quality.

In contrast, those with low diet self-efficacy seem to be negatively affected by stress and have a poorer diet quality.

"As nutrition professionals, we often get caught up in telling people what to eat. We need to remember to facilitate the how to eat. We need to give people the confidence that they can select, consume, and obtain the right food, and that if they do, they can have a healthy diet. The study underscored how important diet self-efficacy really is," noted Dr, Ward.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Managing Stress during Economic Recession
It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is always followed by economic prosperity. So why worry!
READ MORE
American Heart Month: Try to Manage Stress, Stay Optimistic, Avoid Heart Attacks
February is American Heart Month. Let us join together and make a giant leap to fight heart disease by eating right, exercising more, reducing stress, staying optimistic, avoiding alcohol, and giving up smoking.
READ MORE
Top 10 Tips to Manage Stress and Anxiety During Christmas
The pressure to live up to the hype of Christmas spirit is enough to make you mentally sick. Here are top tips to manage stress and anxiety during Christmas.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMacrobiotic Diet