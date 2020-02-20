medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

High Cholesterol Levels Raise the Risk of Aortic Valve Disease

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 20, 2020 at 7:47 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cholesterol levels may not affect the risk of developing aortic or mitral valve regurgitation, but it does increase the risk of aortic stenosis.
High Cholesterol Levels Raise the Risk of Aortic Valve Disease
High Cholesterol Levels Raise the Risk of Aortic Valve Disease

Aortic stenosis is the most common form of heart valve disease in developed countries and is thought to affect 2-7% of those over the age of 65.

Show Full Article


The disease is characterised by restricted blood flow through the valve, with affected individuals commonly experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and, in more severe cases, collapse and loss of consciousness.

At fertilisation (the union of a human egg and sperm cell), we are all randomly allocated genes that are known to be associated with health-related characteristics in later life; in this case either normal or high cholesterol levels.

Researchers were therefore able to categorise the study population by genetically-determined cholesterol level and then directly compare outcomes in terms of onset of aortic stenosis.

"Until recently, aortic stenosis has been widely considered a degenerative disorder associated with ageing with no recommended medical guidance for its prevention. Management has, therefore, focused largely on valve replacement surgery or catheter intervention," said Milad Nazarzadeh who led the research using data from the UK Biobank.

These management options are associated with significant complications and procedural costs estimated at Ģ10,000 for valve replacement surgery and Ģ16,000 for catheter intervention in the UK.

Professor Jeremy Pearson, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Aortic stenosis is the narrowing of the aortic valve, the 'door' between the main pumping chamber of the heart - the left ventricle - and the body's main blood vessel - the aorta.

This study shows that having high levels of 'bad' LDL cholesterol in the blood stream for a prolonged amount of time could increase your risk of developing the condition, putting extra strain on your heart to pump blood around the whole body.

"It's important that we know whether our cholesterol levels are in a healthy range or not. The good news is that getting access to these numbers is easy. Everyone between the ages of 40-74 is eligible for a free NHS health check, which assesses your risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases and includes a cholesterol measurement - a service we should all be taking advantage of."

Crucially, the evidence that high cholesterol is a risk factor for aortic stenosis presents clinicians with an opportunity to modify disease risk via preventative measures, for instance through the use of cholesterol-lowering medications such as statin therapy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Cholesterol

High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

CholesterolHigh CholesterolHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksStatinsAortic Valve Stenosis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive