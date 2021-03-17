by Anjanee Sharma on  March 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM Heart Disease News
High Body Fat Protects Against Heart Disease Death in Women
New study shows that women with higher levels of body fat, regardless of their muscle mass, have a greater degree of protection against heart diseases compared to women with less fat.

According to the American Heart Association, 5 million men and 3 million women have heart attacks every year. Despite the 2 million gender gap, an equal number of men and women still die from heart disease.

Besides, mortality among women has decreased at a slower rate than for men, and the incidence of heart attacks has also increased among women aged 35 to 54. Research has also shown that women have increased levels of adverse heart disease risk factors than men.


The research team examined data collected over 15 years from 11,463 individuals aged 20 and older. These individuals were then divided into four body-composition groups - a) Low muscle mass and low body fat, b) Low muscle and high fat, c) High muscle and low fat, and d) High muscle and high fat. Researchers also calculated their heart disease-related mortality rates for each of these groups.

Findings showed that women with high muscle mass and high body fat had a 42% lower likelihood to die of heart disease-related death than women with low muscle mass and low body fat. Women who had high muscle mass and low body fat did not have an advantage over comparison groups.

For men, having high muscle mass and body fat decreased their risk of death by 26% compared to those with low muscle mass and body fat. However, having high muscle mass and low body fat decreased their risk by 60%.

The authors believe that results highlight the importance of recognizing physiological differences between women and men when considering body composition and death risk from heart disease.

They recommend developing appropriate guidelines based on sex for exercise and nutrition as preventive strategies against cardiovascular disease.

The authors state that it may be important for women to build more muscle mass rather than lose weight, even with health experts' current emphasis on reducing fat to lower disease risk.



Source: Medindia

