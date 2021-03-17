High Body Fat Protects Against Heart Disease Death in Women

The research team examined data collected over 15 years from 11,463 individuals aged 20 and older. These individuals were then divided into four body-composition groups - a) Low muscle mass and low body fat, b) Low muscle and high fat, c) High muscle and low fat, and d) High muscle and high fat. Researchers also calculated their heart disease-related mortality rates for each of these groups.Findings showed that women with high muscle mass and high body fat had a 42% lower likelihood to die of heart disease-related death than women with low muscle mass and low body fat. Women who had high muscle mass and low body fat did not have an advantage over comparison groups.For men, having high muscle mass and body fat decreased their risk of death by 26% compared to those with low muscle mass and body fat. However, having high muscle mass and low body fat decreased their risk by 60%.The authors believe that results highlight the importance of recognizing physiological differences between women and men when considering body composition and death risk from heart disease.They recommend developing appropriate guidelines based on sex for exercise and nutrition as preventive strategies against cardiovascular disease.The authors state that it may be important for women to build more muscle mass rather than lose weight, even with health experts' current emphasis on reducing fat to lower disease risk.Source: Medindia