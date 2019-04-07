High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy may Affect Women’s Heart

Font : A- A+



Pre-eclampsia may carry long-term cardiovascular risks for women, revealed new study. Pre-eclampsia is a potentially dangerous condition characterized by high blood pressure that arises in some pregnant women.

High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy may Affect Women’s Heart



The Australasian Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine analysis included 13 studies that measured cardiac function by transthoracic echocardiography between 6 months and 18 years following a pregnancy complicated by pre-eclampsia.



‘Long-term cardiovascular screening might benefit women with a history of pre-eclampsia.’ Show Full Article





Source: Eurekalert "Pre-eclampsia is a real-life 'stress test' and the use of transthoracic echocardiography could help us detect early consequences on the heart before women experience symptoms," said co-author Archana Selvakumar Thayaparan, MbChb, of Western Health, in Australia.Source: Eurekalert The Australasian Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine analysis included 13 studies that measured cardiac function by transthoracic echocardiography between 6 months and 18 years following a pregnancy complicated by pre-eclampsia.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: