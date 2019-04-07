High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy may Affect Women’s Heart

The Australasian Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine analysis included 13 studies that measured cardiac function by transthoracic echocardiography between 6 months and 18 years following a pregnancy complicated by pre-eclampsia.
‘Long-term cardiovascular screening might benefit women with a history of pre-eclampsia.’
"Pre-eclampsia is a real-life 'stress test' and the use of transthoracic echocardiography could help us detect early consequences on the heart before women experience symptoms," said co-author Archana Selvakumar Thayaparan, MbChb, of Western Health, in Australia.
Source: Eurekalert