High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy may Affect Women’s Heart

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2019 at 8:56 AM Women Health News
Pre-eclampsia may carry long-term cardiovascular risks for women, revealed new study. Pre-eclampsia is a potentially dangerous condition characterized by high blood pressure that arises in some pregnant women.
The Australasian Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine analysis included 13 studies that measured cardiac function by transthoracic echocardiography between 6 months and 18 years following a pregnancy complicated by pre-eclampsia.

"Pre-eclampsia is a real-life 'stress test' and the use of transthoracic echocardiography could help us detect early consequences on the heart before women experience symptoms," said co-author Archana Selvakumar Thayaparan, MbChb, of Western Health, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

