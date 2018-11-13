medindia
High Availability of Tobacco Makes Pregnant Women Smoke

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 13, 2018 at 6:53 PM
Pregnant women living in an area of high availability of cigarettes are likely to smoke, reveals a study.
Pregnant women living in Scottish neighbourhoods with the highest availability of tobacco products are 70 per cent more likely to smoke than if they live in areas where no tobacco is sold, researchers say.

The study by researchers at the University of Edinburgh is the first to reveal the links between availability of tobacco and smoking during pregnancy.

The team examined maternity records - which include details of expectant mothers' smoking behaviour - for the more than 700,000 births in Scotland between 2000 and 2015. They focused on women who had at least two babies during the period and moved neighbourhood between pregnancies.

The data was analysed in tandem with information on all the tobacco outlets in Scotland.

Researchers found that the risk of women smoking during a pregnancy increased in line with the local availability of tobacco products.

Limiting the supply of tobacco could help to cut rates of smoking among pregnant women - 15 per cent of whom smoke - and throughout the wider population in Scotland, the team says. The Scottish Government has set a target of reducing smoking rates in the adult population to below five per cent by 2034. The current rate is 18 per cent.

Restricting the supply of tobacco could also help to tackle health inequalities in the country, researchers say. Previous work by the team has shown that the highest levels of tobacco availability tend to be in the most deprived areas.

The study, published in the journal Tobacco Control, was funded by the Medical Research Council and the Natural Environment Research Council.

Dr Tom Clemens, of the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, who led the study, said: "Smoking during pregnancy is a critically important public health issue with lasting impacts for both mother and child. This study provides the strongest evidence to date of the need to tackle the supply of tobacco in order to reduce the prevalence of smoking."

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: "The environments people grow up in often influence their options for making healthy choices. In some communities, the harms caused by heavy smoking go hand in hand with tobacco being sold in most shops. Retailers need support to diversify away from selling a lethal, addictive product that Scotland is committed to putting out of sight, out of mind and completely out of fashion."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

